BMW X2 M Mesh Edition unveiled

BMW is launching a new version of their X2, the BMW X2 M Mesh Edition and the car comes with some new paint options and a BMW M mesh kidney grille in high gloss black.

As well as the new paint and grille it also comes with an updated inteior woth M seat in black Dakota leather and more.

The new M Mesh Edition builds on the style already offered by the M Sport X model and gives the BMW X2 an even more exclusive and distinctive appearance. The most prominent enhancement is the BMW M mesh kidney grille in high-gloss black. Like the grille on the BMW X2 M35i (fuel consumption combined: 36.2 – 36.7 mpg; CO2 emissions combined: 178 – 176 g/km*), it has a pronounced three-dimensional mesh inspired by racing cars.

The BMW X2 M Mesh Edition features exclusive inserts in the bumper trim, prominent cladding on the side skirts and door and the wheel arch trim in a new signature colour Frozen Black-Brown. The Edition comes as standard with a unique 19” Bi-colour Aerodynamic alloy wheel with black accents which can be upgraded to a 20” Bi-colour alloy wheel.

You can find out more information about the new BMW X2 M Mesh Edition over at BMW at the link below.

Source BMW

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals