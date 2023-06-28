BMW X1 M35i xDrive unveiled

BMW has launched a new performance version of their X1 SUV, the new BMW X1 M35i xDrive the car is powered by 2.0 litre engine and uses BMW’s M TwinPpwer technology, the car will come with 300 horsepower in the UYK and Europe and 317 horsepower in the USA and select other countries.

This gives the new X1 M135i XDrive a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) time of just 5.4 seconds and it will come with an electronically limited top speed of 155 miles per hour, it also comes with a range of optional upgrades including M Coumpund Bakes and more.

The latest modular generation of the four-cylinder petrol engine has been enhanced to become the most powerful version yet, providing the new BMW X1 M35i xDrive with impressive performance. This updated engine boasts various enhancements compared to its predecessor, such as the use of the Miller cycle, redesigned intake ports and combustion chambers, and alterations to the camshaft timing, ignition system, injection, and exhaust gas routing.

The 2.0-litre engine has some specific M features, such as a new, highly durable crankshaft drive, a refined oil supply system that cools the pistons via channels, and main bearing shells and caps taken from the most recent six-cylinder inline petrol engine. Its M TwinPower Turbo technology has been improved, boosting the turbocharging system’s performance and simultaneous indirect charge air cooling.

It also incorporates a dual injection system for load point mixture preparation. The engine is equipped with VANOS variable camshaft timing that features an optimized oil supply for the actuator, and VALVETRONIC fully variable valve timing. The engine reaches its peak output between 5,750 and 6,500 rpm, and offers a maximum torque of 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) from 2,000 to 4,500 rpm.

You can find out more details about the new BMW X1 M35i xDrive over at BMW at the link below, pricing for this new performance version of the BMW X1 will start at £45,995 in the UK.

Source BMW



