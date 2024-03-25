BMW Now Offering Training on Special Protection Vehicles

BMW is now offering driver training on its range of special protection vehicles, there are several different models in the range, including the BMW i7 Protection, the BMW 7 Series Protection, and the BMW X5 Protection VR6.

All of the BMW special protection vehicles are designed to provide added security to the passengers, these vehicles are designed to be used by governments, celebrities, and other individuals who may need extra protection.

The BMW Security Vehicle Training course is tailor-made for professional drivers who prioritize the safety of their passengers. This detailed program spans two stages, with BMW’s seasoned instructors leading the way. They delve into the essentials of driving physics, techniques, and tactical know-how, all to equip drivers for the unexpected. Through hands-on exercises in a variety of real-world situations, including how to handle escape scenarios, the course promises a deep, engaging learning journey with close personal guidance thanks to its small group format.

Spread over two days, the training specifically addresses the nuances of driving armored vehicles, which behave differently because of their extra weight and fortifications. The first day is packed with vital skills training such as performing emergency stops and mastering evasive maneuvers. When the sun sets, the adventure continues with night-time drills that involve weaving through slalom courses under varied lighting, adding a twist to the challenge. Plus, in a bid to boost quick thinking and adaptability, the participants tackle simulated explosions along a tricky forested path, throwing them into the thick of unpredictability.

Source BMW



