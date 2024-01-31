BMW M4 Coupe and M4 Convertible get official

Earlier today we saw the new BMW 4 Series and now we have details on the new 2024 BMW M4 Coupe and M4 Convertible, these new models come with a range of design changes, the latest technology, and also more power than the previous versions.

The new BMW M4 is powered by a straight six-cylinder engine with M TwinPower Turbo Technology and the car comes with 480 horsepower and 6 speed manual transmission, there is also a new BMW M4 Competition which will come with 530 horsepower.

Maximum power output of the straight six-cylinder power unit variant featured in both the new BMW M4 Competition Coupé with M xDrive and the new BMW M4 Competition Convertible with M xDrive has been increased from the previous 375 kW/510 hp to 390 kW/530 hp, this being reached at an engine speed of 6,250 rpm. The further developed engine retrieves maximum torque of 650 Nm within an extended engine speed range of between 2,750 and 5,730 rpm. This results in even more superior and continuous power delivery, thus further enhancing the performance experience above all in highly dynamic driving situations. This exclusive performance specification is realised through a modification of the engine control system, providing further proof of the outstanding potential of the straight six-cylinder engine developed by BMW M GmbH and which serves as the basis for the power plant featured in the BMW M4 GT3 long-distance vehicle.

You can find out more information about the new BMW M4 Coupe and M4 Convertible over at the BMW website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source BMW



