2024 BMW 4 Series Coupe and Convertible unveiled

BMW has revealed a facelifted version of the BMW 4 Series Coupe and Convertible for 2024, the car gets a range of upgrades including design changes, new wheels, new color options, and of course the latest technology.

The evolution of the BMW 4 Series range is anchored in the product substance that has helped it achieve such outstanding popularity across all the major car markets. In a market dominated by German premium carmakers, the coupé and convertible enjoy clear leads in their respective segments both globally and in their key individual markets.

When it comes to the premium segment of the midsize class, the number 4 stands for the perfect combination of driving pleasure and elegantly sporty design. These have been hallmark brand values of BMW since its earliest days, and the new BMW 4 Series Coupé and new BMW 4 Series Convertible embody them even more intently than ever. The precisely modified exterior design of the two models underscores their dynamic character and exclusive style. Modern touches and new equipment features bring a premium ambience of renewed sophistication to the interior. Here, the cutting-edge cockpit design, including the BMW Curved Display, provides the ideal stage for the latest evolution of BMW iDrive with QuickSelect, which is based on the new BMW Operating System 8.5.

You can find out more information about the new 2024 BMW 4 Series Coupe and Convertible over at the BMW website at the link below, there will be a number of models in the range, but as yet there are no details on pricing.

