BMW M4 Competition x KITH unveiled

The new BMW 4 range was made official recently and now this special edition model is now available to order.

Just a few weeks on from its world premiere, BMW M introduces a very special edition model of the new BMW M4 Competition Coupé (fuel consumption combined: 10.2 l/100 km [27.7 mpg imp]; CO 2 emissions combined: 234 g/km). Created in collaboration with New York lifestyle brand Kith, the BMW M4 Competition x KITH is limited to just 150 units and features unique exterior and interior design details. BMW M GmbH has picked up the vibe from the youthful and influential fashion scene and replicated its partnership with contemporary artist FUTURA 2000 by breaking into an expanding market. For Kith founder and BMW enthusiast Ronnie Fieg, the collaboration brings an emotional journey full circle. The BMW M4 Competition x KITH can be pre-ordered from 23 October. At the same time, Kith will be offering a 96‑piece collection of exclusively designed apparel and accessories in all its stores and online.

