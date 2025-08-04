BMW M3 CS Touring Smashes Nürburgring Record for Fastest Wagon

The BMW M3 CS Touring has set a new standard in the automotive industry by claiming the title of the fastest wagon on the Nürburgring. With an impressive lap time of 7:29.490 minutes on the notorious Nürburgring-Nordschleife, this high-performance Touring car has redefined the capabilities of a mid-size vehicle. The Nürburgring, known for its challenging and unforgiving nature, is considered one of the most demanding racetracks in the world. The M3 CS Touring’s record-breaking performance on this circuit is a testament to its exceptional engineering, precision handling, and raw power.

Unrivaled Performance and Everyday Practicality

The BMW M3 CS Touring is a remarkable vehicle that seamlessly combines track-ready performance with everyday usability. Under the hood, a formidable 405 kW/550 hp six-cylinder in-line engine propels the car from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 3.5 seconds, ultimately reaching a top speed of 300 km/h. This extraordinary acceleration and top speed place the M3 CS Touring in a league of its own, surpassing the performance of many dedicated sports cars.

Despite its track-focused capabilities, the M3 CS Touring remains a practical and versatile vehicle suitable for daily use. With a spacious interior that offers up to 1,510 litres of storage capacity, this car effortlessly accommodates the needs of both driving enthusiasts and families alike. The combination of power, practicality, and luxury makes the M3 CS Touring the ultimate “One Car Solution” for those who refuse to compromise on either performance or functionality.

Cutting-Edge Technology and Advanced Features

The BMW M3 CS Touring is equipped with an array of innovative technologies and advanced features that enhance its performance, safety, and overall driving experience. The car features an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic, which provides lightning-fast and precise gear changes, optimizing power delivery and efficiency. The M xDrive all-wheel-drive system ensures optimal traction and stability, allowing drivers to confidently navigate various road conditions.

In terms of braking, the M3 CS Touring comes standard with high-performance M Compound brakes, which offer exceptional stopping power and fade resistance. For those seeking the ultimate braking performance, BMW offers an optional M Carbon-ceramic brake system. These advanced brakes not only provide unparalleled stopping power but also significantly reduce unsprung weight, further enhancing the car’s agility and handling.

Exclusive Availability and Pricing

As part of BMW M GmbH’s exclusive high-performance lineup, the M3 CS Touring is now available to discerning customers worldwide. While pricing may vary depending on the market and any optional features selected, this special edition model is positioned as a premium offering within the mid-size sports car segment. Interested buyers are encouraged to contact their local BMW dealership for specific pricing details and availability in their region.

It is worth noting that the M3 CS Touring is a limited-production model, making it a highly sought-after vehicle among BMW enthusiasts and collectors alike. Those who desire to own this exceptional car are advised to act swiftly, as demand is expected to be high, and availability may be limited.

Discover the World of BMW M

For automotive enthusiasts captivated by the BMW M3 CS Touring, there is a wealth of other exciting vehicles to explore within the BMW M lineup. From the record-shattering BMW M4 CSL to the compact yet mighty BMW M2 CS, BMW M offers a diverse range of high-performance vehicles catering to various driving preferences and styles.

For those seeking an immersive and thrilling driving experience, the BMW M Driving Experience at the Nürburgring provides a unique opportunity to push these vehicles to their limits on one of the world’s most iconic racetracks. Under the guidance of expert instructors, participants can hone their driving skills and experience the full potential of BMW M vehicles in a controlled and safe environment.

As BMW M continues to push the boundaries of automotive engineering and innovation, enthusiasts can look forward to even more groundbreaking vehicles that combine track-ready performance with everyday luxury and practicality. The BMW M3 CS Touring stands as a shining example of this commitment to excellence, setting a new benchmark for high-performance wagons and redefining what is possible in the automotive world.

Source BMW



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals