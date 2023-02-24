BMW i4 eDrive35 now available in the UK

BMW has added a new model to their i4 range in the UK, the BMW i4 eDrive35 and the car comes with a range of up to 299 miles.

OPricing for the new BMW i4 model starts at £49,995, and the first deliveries are expected to be available by the summer.

The BMW i4 eDrive35 Sport includes an impressive level of equipment as standard, including LED Headlights, 18″ alloy wheels, as well as eye-capturing elements in blue design. Inside, Black Cloth/Sensatec upholstery is offered as standard with Front Heated Seats also included. Customers choosing the BMW i4 eDrive35 M Sport add the M aerodynamic exterior styling as standard, High-gloss Shadowline exterior, 18″ M Aerodynamic alloy wheels, M Sport leather steering wheel and Alcantara/Sensatec interior upholstery with Black/Blue contrast stitching.

BMW’s portfolio of fully-electric vehicles is continuing to grow, with BMW i5 set to join the BMW iX1, BMW i4, BMW iX3, BMW iX and BMW i7 later in 2023. The BMW Group is aiming for more than 50 percent of its sales volumes to come from fully-electric vehicles no later than 2030. Last year in the UK, BMW battery electric vehicle sales tripled on the previous year to 21,481 registrations, meaning one in five BMWs sold last year was a fully-electric vehicle, making it the fastest-growing BEV brand in the UK.

You can find out more information about the new BMW i4 eDrive35 over at BMW at the link below, the car is now available to buy.

Source BMW





