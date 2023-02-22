BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition unveiled

We previously saw the new BMW X5 and X6 and now BMW has unveiled their high-performance models, the BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition.

The new high-end X5 and X6 come with a 4.4 litre M TwinPower V8 engine and this is combined with 48V technology.

The latest generation of drive technology fitted in the new BMW X5 M Competition and new BMW X6 M Competition marks the debut of 48V technology in the brand’s high-performance models. An electric motor integrated in the compact housing of the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission delivers up to 9 kW/12 hp of additional drive power and 200 Nm (147 lb-ft) of torque, while also functioning as a crankshaft-mounted starter generator. The energy required for this is supplied by a 48V battery housed in the engine compartment. The battery is charged through highly efficient adaptive recuperation under braking and on the overrun.

The 48V technology joins forces with a new M TwinPower Turbo V8 engine. As well as its cross-bank exhaust manifold, the 4.4‑litre unit now also features a reinforced crankshaft drive, further developed turbocharging, a new air intake duct and an optimised oil supply system and oil separation process. It delivers peak torque of 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) between 1,800 and 5,800 rpm and generates maximum output of 460 kW/625 hp at 6,000 rpm.

You can find out more details about the new BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition over at BMW at the link below.

Source BMW





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals