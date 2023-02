BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition unveiled

We previously saw the new BMW X5 and X6 and now BMW has unveiled their high-performance models, the BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition.

The new high-end X5 and X6 come with a 4.4 litre M TwinPower V8 engine and this is combined with 48V technology.

The latest generation of drive technology fitted in the new BMW X5 M Competition and new BMW X6 M Competition marks the debut of 48V technology in the brand’s high-performance models. An electric motor integrated in the compact housing of the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission delivers up to 9 kW/12 hp of additional drive power and 200 Nm (147 lb-ft) of torque, while also functioning as a crankshaft-mounted starter generator. The energy required for this is supplied by a 48V battery housed in the engine compartment. The battery is charged through highly efficient adaptive recuperation under braking and on the overrun.

The 48V technology joins forces with a new M TwinPower Turbo V8 engine. As well as its cross-bank exhaust manifold, the 4.4‑litre unit now also features a reinforced crankshaft drive, further developed turbocharging, a new air intake duct and an optimised oil supply system and oil separation process. It delivers peak torque of 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) between 1,800 and 5,800 rpm and generates maximum output of 460 kW/625 hp at 6,000 rpm.

You can find out more details about the new BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition over at BMW at the link below.

Source BMW





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more