New BMW X5 and X6 SUVs unveiled

BMW has unveiled its latest SUVs, the BMW X5 and the BMW X6, and both cars come with a wide range of updates over the previous models.

This includes an updated design and the latest BMW technology with the BMW Curved Display and the new BMW Operating System 8.

The update will provide the BMW X5 with everything it needs to maintain worldwide market leadership in its segment and enable the BMW X6 to secure its position as number one ahead of competitors from other premium German manufacturers. The two models will be built at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg in the USA, the competence centre for BMW X models, and their global launch gets underway in April 2023.

The BMW kidney Iconic Glow is now offered as an option for the six-cylinder variants of the new BMW X5, and its cascade lighting creates an extremely eye-catching and brand-typical look. The vertical air curtains and the lower air intake, complete with decorative trim detail in Pearl-effect Chrome and triangular apertures in its outer areas, also contribute to the cutting-edge aura.

The precisely updated design of the BMW X5 also spans newly designed air breathers in the front side panels and the standard inclusion of Exterior Line Satin Aluminium trim and roof rails in Satin Aluminium. The sculptural fibre-optic light guide elements for the rear lights and brake lights now have particularly striking contouring. The L shape familiar from other BMW models is reflected horizontally, creating a consistently illuminated X motif within the rear lights.

You can find out more details about the new BMW X5 and X6 SUVs over at the BMW website at the link below.

Source BMW





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals