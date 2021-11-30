BMW Concept XM comes with 750 horsepower

BMW has unveiled a new concept car, the BMW Concept XM, and the car is a plug-in hybrid with a V8 engine and a high-performance electric motor.

The BMW Concept XM comes with an impressive 550Kkw or 750 horsepower and it features 1,000 Nm or 737 lb-ft of torque.

The series-production model – the BMW XM – will be built from the end of 2022 at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg in the USA, the most important sales market for the new high-performance car. BMW M will therefore be introducing its first standalone vehicle since the legendary BMW M1 in the year it celebrates its 50th anniversary. The BMW XM will be available in plug-in hybrid form only and exclusively as an M model.

The bold exterior styling of the Concept XM reflects the car’s exceptional performance attributes: dynamism, agility and precision, plus an all-electric range of up to 80 km. The newly developed M Hybrid drive system in the BMW Concept XM brings together a V8 engine and a high-performance electric motor to develop maximum output of 550 kW/750 hp and peak torque of 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft). The first electrified vehicle from BMW M GmbH in the high-performance segment is therefore pointing the way for the future of the brand.

You can find out more details about the new BMW Concept XM over at BMW at the link below, the car is being presented at Art Basel’s 2021 Miami Beach show.

Source BMW

