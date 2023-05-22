BMW Concept Touring Coupe unveiled

BMW has unveiled a new concept car, the BMW Concept Touring Coupe, and the vehicle was unveiled at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2023. This new concept reminds me of the BMW Z3 M Coupe which launched in 1998.

The new BMW Concept Touring Coupe is a one-of-a-kind concept car, it comes with a unique design and we can imagine this being a very popular car if it or something based on its design was released.

The world premiere of the BMW Concept Touring Coupé at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2023 places the vehicle in a historical context. Surrounded by classic motors from automotive history that have brought joy to their owners and observers alike for decades, this unique car will be presented in Cernobbio, Italy, as a tribute to the timeless fascination of the automobile. “The BMW Concept Touring Coupé celebrates the original Sheer Driving Pleasure,” says Domagoj Dukec, head of BMW Design. “A highly emotional vehicle like this shows that the passion for everything that goes into driving pleasure has been essential through the ages and will be for the future.”

The hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind BMW Concept Touring Coupé unites a body concept steeped in tradition with the technology of a purist modern-day sports car. Its proportions and name are reminiscent of the BMW 328 Touring Coupé that won the Mille Miglia endurance race back in 1940. The functionality of the shooting-brake concept is a nod to the BMW 02 Series model variants of the early 1970s, which featured “Touring” in their name to distinguish them from sedans. The styling of the signets on the rear and inside this unique vehicle was inspired by the model inscription of this historic predecessor. The BMW Concept Touring Coupé is powered by the brand’s hallmark six-cylinder in-line engine, with performance characteristics and refinement that confirm its status as a symbol of pure, unadulterated Sheer Driving Pleasure.

You can find out more information about this one-of-a-kind BMW Concept Touring Coupe over at the BMW website at the link below, let’s hope that BMW releases this or something similar in the future.

Source BMW



