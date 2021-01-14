BMW announces Digital Key Plus for iPhone

Apple announced their Apple Car Key feature last year, the first manufacturer that were working with was BMW and now they have announced Digital Key Plus.

The BMW Digital Key Plus is based on Apple’s Car Key feature and it will let you unlock, lock and start your car with your iPhone.

BMW has said that this new feature will first be available on the BMW iX, you can find out more details about the new digital car key below.

As one of the pioneers in the use of a smartphone as a digital vehicle key since 2018, BMW is pressing ahead with the development and popularisation of its BMW Digital Key feature, which is available to iPhone users today. In line with this goal, the premium car manufacturer will introduce the BMW Digital Key Plus, a convenient and secure way to unlock and start your car without taking your iPhone out of your bag or pocket. This latest incarnation of the service is based on Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology, the technology found on the U1 chip of iPhone. The BMW Digital Key Plus feature will be first launched with the all-electric BMW iX for iPhone.

BMW are expected to roll this new feature out to all of their new vehicles, it is not clear as yet on whether it will be added to existing cars.

Source BMW

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals