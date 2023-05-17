BMW and PG&E start V2X testing in California

BMW has announced that it has started testing V2X or vehicle-to-everything technology with the Pacific Gas and Electric Company in California. The technology is designed to help offset demand on the power grid by using electric vehicles.

The plan is that EV owners will be able to return excess stored energy from their vehicles to the power grid, which could help at times when there is high demand on the power grid.

The V2X testing is taking place at PG&E’s Applied Technology Services (ATS) Lab in San Ramon and is the focal point of an extended partnership to advance V2X technology and explore the utilization of EVs as a flexible grid resource. The collaborative testing builds on the momentum of the ChargeForward smart charging program, which was announced in 2015 and offers PG&E customers who drive a BMW EV, incentives to align vehicle charging with renewable energy to help support the overall sustainability of the electric grid.



“Electric grid sustainability is becoming an increasingly complex challenge across the U.S.,” said Adam McNeill, Vice President, Engineering, BMW of North America. “That’s why we started our ChargeForward program in 2015, to connect our vehicles, our customers, and the grid. V2X takes smart charging to the next level, exploring how EV batteries can be used for backup generation and other grid services. We’re excited to continue pursuing additional customer benefits while helping make the grid more dependable and sustainabl

