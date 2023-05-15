New BMW R 18 Roctane unveiled

BMW has added a new member to its R18 motorbike range with the launch of the new BMW R 18 Roctane and the bike borrows some design cues and features from other BMW models like the BMW R 5.

The heart of the new BMW R 18 Roctane is the familiar 2-cylinder flat twin engine, the “big boxer”. Not only thanks to its impressive looks, but also its technical specifications, the engine of the new R 18 Roctane, finished in Avus black metallic matt and with black high-gloss covers, harks back to the traditional air-cooled boxer engines that have provided an exhilarating riding experience for more than seven decades since BMW Motorrad began manufacturing motorcycles in 1923. The most powerful 2-cylinder boxer engine ever built in motorcycle series production boasts an engine capacity of 1,802 cc. It generates an output of 67 kW (91 hp) at 4,750 rpm. In the 2,000 to 4,000 rpm range, it delivers more than 150 Nm of torque at all times as well as elemental pulling power and sonorous sound. The black engine is perfectly matched by the dark chrome exhaust system and the star counter nuts.

You can find out more information about the new BMW R 18 Roctane motorbike over at the BMW website at the link below, as yet there are no details on how much it will cost when it goes on sale.

Source BMW





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals