BMW and Mercedes to sell SHARE NOW to Stellantis

BMW has announced that it plans to sell its car-sharing service SHARE Now to Stellantis. Share Now is jointly owned by BMW and Mercedes Benz.

The two companies will continue with their other joint ventures which include FREE NOW and CHARGE NOW, more details are below.

The sale of the car-sharing subsidiary contributes to the realignment of the mobility joint ventures: In the future, shareholders intend to concentrate on two central business areas with high growth potential: digital multi-mobility (FREE NOW) and digital services related to the charging of electric vehicles (CHARGE NOW).

Gero Götzenberger, Director of Strategy and Investments at Mercedes-Benz Mobility: “We are proud to have founded the free-floating car sharing segment with car2go. Although Mercedes-Benz will focus more strongly on its core business in the luxury segment, car sharing will remain an important part of urban mobility and an essential element in the mobility offer at FREE NOW. With FREE NOW and CHARGE NOW, we are focusing on two growth segments that will continue to offer our customers the entire range of mobility services in the future and support the expansion of electric mobility.”

