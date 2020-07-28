BMW 5 Series, 7 Series and X1 will get fully electric models

BMW has announced that its 5 Series range, 7 Series range and X1 models will be available with fully electric models by 2023.

The company will launch a total of 25 electric models by 2023, half of these will be fully electric and the other half will be hybrid.

The BMW Group is already a leading provider of electrified vehicles: By the end of 2021, the BMW Group will offer five fully-electric production vehicles: the BMW i3*, the MINI Cooper SE*, the BMW iX3*, the BMW iNEXT and the BMW i4. Another milestone will be the upcoming generation of the BMW 7 Series. The BMW brand flagship will be available with four different drive technologies: with a highly efficient diesel or petrol engine with 48-volt technology, as an electrified plug-in hybrid and, for the first time, as a fully-electric BEV model. The company will have 25 electrified models on the roads by 2023 – half of them fully electric.

In addition to the BMW 7 Series, comprehensive electrification will be rolled out throughout the model line-up: Further examples of the “Power of Choice” will be the high-volume BMW X1 and BMW 5 Series, which will also be available in the future with all four drive train variants – fully-electric, plug-in hybrid, diesel and petrol with 48-volt technology.

You can find out more details about BMW's plans for their new electric vehicles over at their website at the link below.

Source BMW, Autoblog

