BMW 2 Series Coupe get some upgrades

BMW has announced that it is launching some new versions of its BMW 2 Series Coupe and also adding some upgrades to the existing range.

The existing models will now come with Drive 8 and a 14.9-inch touchscreen display, plus there are new models launching, the 218i and the M24oi.

A new entry-level engine and another BMW Performance automobile from BMW M GmbH enrich the model range for the new BMW 2 Series Coupé. A particularly economical way to experience the distinct driving pleasure of the compact two-door is offered by the new BMW 218 Coupé (fuel consumption combined: 7.1 – 6.5 litres/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 160 – 146 g/km according to WLTP; data according to NEDC: – ), which is powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine generating a peak output of 115 kW/156 hp and a maximum torque of 250 Nm. The power is transmitted to the rear wheels via an 8-speed Steptronic transmission. The new BMW 218i Coupé accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 8.7 seconds.

The second new model ranges at the highest level of the performance spectrum. The BMW M240i Coupé (fuel consumption combined: 8.5 – 7.8 litres/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 192 – 177 g/km according to WLTP; data according to NEDC: – ) embodies the purist form of driving dynamics typical of the brand in a model of the premium compact segment. A 275 kW/374 hp inline 6-cylinder petrol engine is now also combined with classic rear-wheel drive in this model series. An 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission and an M Sport differential in the final drive are also involved in transferring power to the road. This means that the new BMW M240i Coupé reaches the 100 km/h mark from a standstill in 4.7 seconds.

Source BMW

