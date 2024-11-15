Bluetti Black Friday Sale: Unmissable Deals on Innovative Power Solutions

With Black Friday just around the corner, Bluetti, a global leader in green energy storage—is gearing up for one of its biggest sales of the year. Now through December 3rd (PST), this sale offers a fantastic chance to invest in sustainable, cutting-edge portable power station at unbeatable prices.

Bluetti is all about creating a sustainable future, offering a wide range of affordable, efficient, and eco-friendly energy storage products. From reliable backup power during outages to portable solutions for outdoor adventures, Bluetti products are designed for all kinds of needs. With a presence in over 110 countries, Bluetti’s commitment to innovation and sustainability is further demonstrated through initiatives like the “Lighting An African Family” program, aiming to provide power to 1 million off-grid families across Africa.

The Star of the Show: The Elite 200 V2 Portable Power Station

The centerpiece of Bluetti’s Black Friday sale is the Bluetti Elite 200 V2 Portable Power Station, their latest innovation, launching on November 12th. An enhanced version of the best-seller AC200P(praised by CNET as the “Best Overall Power Station), the Elite 200 V2 incorporates feedback from over 200,00 customers to deliver an even more user-friendly experience.

Key Features of the Elite 200 V2

The Bluetti Elite 200 V2 Portable Power Station is designed with emergency preparedness and outdoor power needs in mind. Here’s a closer look at what it offers:

17 years Long-Lasting Durability : Built with automotive-grade LFP batteries certified by CNAS, this power station is made to last around 17 years , with a lifespan of more than 6,000 cycles—making it one of the most durable and sustainable options available.

: Built with automotive-grade LFP batteries certified by CNAS, this power station is made to last around , with a lifespan of more than 6,000 cycles—making it one of the most durable and sustainable options available. Powerful Output : With a 2,600W AC output and 3,900W lifting power, it can handle everything from home appliances like refrigerators to high-energy tools.

: With a 2,600W AC output and 3,900W lifting power, it can handle everything from home appliances like refrigerators to high-energy tools. Compact Design : Despite its power, it’s one of the smallest 2 kWh units on the market, making it perfect for RVs, camping, or anywhere that space is at a premium.

: Despite its power, it’s one of the smallest 2 kWh units on the market, making it perfect for RVs, camping, or anywhere that space is at a premium. Enhanced Safety: Bluetti’s BLUETOPUS AI-BMS Battery Management System regulates charging and prevents overheating, ensuring superior safety and reliability.

Who Should Consider the Elite 200 V2?

The Bluetti Elite 200 V2 Power Station is ideal for anyone who preparing for extended power outages, going off the grid, or powering devices on outdoor adventures. Available for a special price of $1,099 (until December 2nd). What’s more, Geeky-Gadget Audience can also enjoy an extra 5% discount with the code: ELITE200V2PR.

Other options to consider include the Elite 200 V2, paired with the Charger 1 Alternator Charger ($1,298), the SP200L 200W Solar Panel ($1,398), or the PV350 250W Solar Panel ($1,598). Enjoy discounts of up to $1,250 off on all three of these premium products, but hurry—these offers are available for a limited time this Black Friday!

But don’t rush, there is another exclusive offer for who stays at the end.

Awesome Black Friday Deals on Power Solutions

Bluetti’s Black Friday sale includes fantastic discounts across its entire product lineup:

Additional Options for Lighter Power Needs

For those looking for more compact solutions, Bluetti offers:

Bluetti AC70 Portable Power Station $379(46% off)

Bluetti AC50B Portable Power Station $279 (30% off)

These lightweight models are great for camping or small household power needs, delivering reliable power without weighing you down

Why Choose Bluetti This Black Friday?

Bluetti’s power solutions are known for their durability, reliability, and advanced technology. Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast, a homeowner preparing for emergencies, or someone looking to go green, Bluetti has a solution tailored for you. Here are some compelling reasons to check out Bluetti’s Black Friday sale:

Advanced Battery Technology: Bluetti uses LiFePO4 cells, known for longer life and greater safety, making them a sustainable choice in the power station market.

Compact, Portable Design: Despite their high power capacity, Bluetti’s power stations are easy to transport and store, perfect for when you’re on the move.

Commitment to Sustainability: By choosing Bluetti, you’re supporting a greener future—one portable power solution at a time.

Final Exclusive Offer

Bluetti Black Friday Sale isn’t’ just about snagging great deals; it’ s more like a worthwhile investment to explore reliable energy solutions for home backup, camping, and off-girds life.

What’s more, for Geeky-Gadget Audience, extra 5% code: BLUETTI5OFF is provided for most solar generators mentioned above, right on Bluetti’s website and Amazon. Just a friendly reminder: don’t confuse this with the exclusive 5% code for the latest Bluetti Elite 200 V2 Power Station: ELITE200V2PR. Feel free to add it to your cart when you’re



