Bluetti AC2A and AC70 portable power stations uneviled

Sponsored:

Bluetti has earned a reputation for its extensive collection of highly popular power stations and has announced the introduction of two new additions to its impressive lineup: the Bluetti AC2A and AC70 portable power stations. These cutting-edge, newly launched portable power stations are set to be available for purchase starting from the 2nd of November 2023.

The most recent inclusions in the Bluetti power stations lineup have been engineered to provide not only a high storage capacity but also to maintain a compact form factor, ensuring ease of transport. Furthermore, these power stations have been optimized to achieve swift and efficient charging capabilities, ensuring users benefit from reduced downtime and more consistent power availability.

Bluetti AC2A Portable Power Station

The first model in the new lineup is the Bluetti AC2A, which is designed to be compact and highly portable, it weighs in at just 3.6 kg or 7.9 pounds and it is a similar size to a compact toolbox. Given its compact nature, the AC2A serves as the perfect power companion for a range of outdoor pursuits, including but not limited to hiking, camping, and several other adventures. Its size allows it to snugly fit inside a backpack, and with the addition of an integrated handle, transporting the device becomes a breeze, ensuring it’s always within arm’s reach.

Despite its compact size, the AC2A stands out as a powerful companion for electrifying outdoor experiences. Bluetti, a brand synonymous with excellence, ensures that this power station, boasting a 300W AC output and a remarkable 600W surge, effortlessly powers your electronics, from portable fans and lights to CPAP machines and even compact blenders. With its six strategically designed outlets, which notably feature a 100W USB-C port for rapid laptop charging, the AC2A ensures simultaneous device charging, eliminating the need for cumbersome extension cords or power from your car.

The new Bluetti AC2A is equipped with a 270W AC charger, this power station is engineered to transition from depleted to fully charged in a mere 1.4 hours, which is impressive, optimizing your time for adventure rather than anticipation.

The AC2A’s design incorporates solar readiness, boasting a 200W solar input, which means that it can easily be charged with a solar panel. Notably, its standby functionality, supporting both AC and DC power, exhibits a remarkably low no-load loss of just 7.5W, this makes it one of the most energy-efficient options available.

Bluetti AC70 Power Station

The new Bluetti Ac70 power station is a new model that has been built on the success of the nest selling EB70S, this new model comes with a range of new features and it has a larger 768Wh capacity and it features a 1,000W continuous output and a peak output of 2,000W when it is needed.

The AC70 is designed to be versatile and it can be used to power a wide range of devices like space A/C units, fridges, slow cookers, coffee machines, and much more, the 2000W feature also allows you to power things like kettles, hair dryers and small power tools that need higher power.

The new Bluetti AC70 can be charged from a range of different power sources, including things like a generator, solar panels, a wall outlet, and more, it comes with an 850W input and the device can charge from zero to eighty percent in just 45 minutes which is very impressive. The Ac70 can charge at up to 500W from solar panels, and a full charge under optimal sunlight conditions can take just 2 hours.

Summary

Bluetti, a brand that continually elevates industry standards, has designed both the AC2A and the AC70 with advanced LiFePO4 batteries. These batteries are not just renowned for their longevity, but they have also been crafted with paramount emphasis on safety, ensuring that users can rely on them without reservations.

Advanced LiFePO4 batteries, or Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries, are a specialized type of lithium-ion battery known for their exceptional safety and longevity. Their unique chemistry, which uses lithium iron phosphate as the cathode material, renders them more stable and less prone to overheating or fire risks compared to other lithium-ion variants. Additionally, they boast a consistent voltage output, a longer cycle life, faster charging capabilities, and environmental benefits due to the absence of heavy metals like cobalt and nickel. These attributes make LiFePO4 batteries a favored choice in various applications, from portable devices to large-scale energy storage systems, and the ideal battery for portable power stations.

As a testament to Bluetti’s unwavering commitment to quality and durability, both these groundbreaking devices are accompanied by a generous 5-year warranty. This warranty serves as a reassuring pledge from Bluetti, offering users the confidence of knowing that their investment is safeguarded and that they can enjoy uninterrupted service from these devices for many years into the future.

Both the Bluettia AC2A and the Bluetti AC70 will go on sale from the 2nd of November 2023 at 7 pm PDT, they will be available direct from the Bluetti website and also on Amazon.

Bluietti is also launching another new model on the 1st of November, the AC180P, a 1,800W/1,449Wh which is an offline model of the AC180, the pricing of this new model has not been unveiled as yet. Make sure you head on over to the Bluetti website at the link below and check out their extensive range of power stations and the new Bluetti AC70 and Bluetti AC2A.

Source Bluetti

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”



