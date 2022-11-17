Bluetooth SIG targets 6GHz band for Bluetooth LE

The Bluetooth SIG has announced that it is started the development of Bluetooth LE for the 6GHz frequency band.

More than 5 billion products with Bluetooth ship each year, and expanding into the 6GHz band will ensure that Bluetooth can continue to expand.

“Over the last twenty years, Bluetooth technology has made our lives more productive, safer, healthier, and joyful,” said Mark Powell, CEO of the Bluetooth SIG. “The Bluetooth SIG community is constantly evolving the technology to meet ever expanding market demands for wireless communications. Expanding into the 6 GHz spectrum band will ensure the community can continue to make the enhancements necessary to pave the way for the next twenty years of Bluetooth innovation.”

“The global allocation of additional spectrum for unlicensed use is vital to ensuring that wireless technologies can continue to meet growing connectivity demands,” said Kevin Robinson, President and CEO of Wi-Fi Alliance. “Designating 6 GHz for unlicensed use creates a valuable spectrum resource that is recognized globally for its ability to bring tremendous socioeconomic benefits. Wi-Fi Alliance looks forward to collaborating with the Bluetooth SIG to ensure our successful co-existence in the band.”

You can find out more details about what the Bluetooth SIG has planned over at their website at the link below.

Source Bluetooth





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals