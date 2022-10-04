Focal Bathys Bluetooth ANC headphones $799

Audio experts Focal has this week launched its first ever Bluetooth and active noise cancelling ANC headphones in the form of Bathys. Designed and engineered to provide precise and dynamic sound “showcasing the high-fidelity sound responsible for Focal’s reputation for over 40 years“. The new headphones are now available to purchase priced at $799, €799 or £699.

“Make your travels and journeys even better with Bathys, the new hi-fi wireless noise cancelling headphones by Focal. Experience immersive, true listening anywhere thanks to delightful usability, Bluetooth and noise cancelling technology that offers perfect isolation from your surroundings! They also combine high-quality materials, such as: Magnesium on the yokes, genuine leather on the headband for greater comfort for all head shapes and even Aluminium for a robust build.”

“Manufactured in Saint-Étienne at the Focal workshops, the speaker drivers inside the Bathys headphones benefit from the expertise of a brand that constantly innovates to improve its products, providing the ideal solution regardless of how you want to listen. With their Aluminium/Magnesium dome, the Bathys speaker drivers deliver a deep bass, soft trebles and a clear mid-range, for an extremely precise sound. The integrated USB-DAC mode offers a resolution of up to 24 bit / 192kHz for even more impressive performance.”

Focal Bathys ANC headphones

“Bathys’ design draws from Focal’s open-back and closed-back headphones. The earcups’ grilles continue Focal’s headphone design codes with its esthetic curved form. For a refined design that is as minimalist as it is elegant, Focal’s icon, the flame in the middle of the earcup, incorporates an optional white backlight.”

