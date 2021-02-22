Blizzard Arcade Collection now available on the PlayStation 5 and PS4

Retro gamers may be interested to know that Blizzard has launched its Arcade Collection on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. The Blizzard Arcade Collection includes games such as The Lost Vikings, Rock N Roll Racing, and Blackthorne all “faithfully reproduced for PS4 and PS5 (and recharged with a few extras)” says Blizzard. Check out the announcement trailer below to learn more about the Blizzard Arcade Collection now available to purchase.

“In the early 90s, times were simpler. The internet was a baby. Phones were only used for phone calls. “Cutting-edge graphics” meant “256 colors.” And back then, a little company that called itself Silicon & Synapse came together around the simple idea of making the types of games that the people at the company liked to play.

With that as a mantra, that small group of developers, over the span of just a few years, went about creating a string of games that ended up being pretty popular with players and critics alike. Those games were The Lost Vikings, Rock N Roll Racing, and Blackthorne.

Today, we call ourselves Blizzard Entertainment and, in celebration of our 30th anniversary, we’re re-releasing those three original games for PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 through backwards compatibility—updated with the sort of modern conveniences, like rewinding and saving, that weren’t available back in the days of yore.

We’re calling this epic little bundle the Blizzard Arcade Collection, and if you pick it up on the PlayStation Store as a standalone pack or as part of The Blizzard 30-Year Celebration Collection (which offers a sweet set of in-game goodies for Overwatch and Diablo III), you’ll be treated to an early and highly entertaining look at the colorful design, satisfying gameplay, and tongue-in-cheek humor that would soon evolve into our signature style of development and come to life in the games of the Warcraft, Diablo, and StarCraft universes and more!”

Source : PlayStation Blog

