Blade Bone Conduction Speaker, Save 40%

We have a great deal on the Blade Bone Conduction Speaker in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.
The Blade Bone Conduction Speaker is available in our deals store for $28.95, that’s a saving of 40% off off the regular price of $49.
“Transform Anything Hollow Into a Speaker with This Gadget’s Bluetooth 5.0, True Wireless Stereo, & Bone Conduction Technology”
Blade is the world’s thinnest bone conduction speaker. This device allows you to listen to music, follow podcasts, have individual phone conversations or conference calls, and even enjoy an amazing experience of the sound of your games, videos or films played on your device. Using bone conduction technology, this speaker turns sound into a mechanic vibration of different frequencies, leveraging the effects of the different materials on top of which it is placed and used. It delivers a high sound volume, being 4 to 5 times louder than the average cell phone speakers’ volume. Put Blade on top of anything and experience a DIY customizable experience of sound!
Specs
- Color: gray
- Materials: plastic, metal
- Dimensions: 3.35″ x 1.97″ x 0.51″
- Chipset: Bluetooth 5.0, support TWS
- Frequency range: 20Hz-20KHz
- Output power: 3W
- Embedded high sensitive microphone
- Bone conduction converter: support MP3/AC3/AAC/WAV
- FM radio
- Charging: 5V 400mA
- Type-C port
- Working time: 4 hours
- Standby: 240 hours
- Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty
You can find out more information about this great deal on the Blade Bone Conduction Speaker over at our deals store at the link below.
