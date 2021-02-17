Blade Bone Conduction Speaker, Save 40%

We have a great deal on the Blade Bone Conduction Speaker in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The Blade Bone Conduction Speaker is available in our deals store for $28.95, that’s a saving of 40% off off the regular price of $49.

“Transform Anything Hollow Into a Speaker with This Gadget’s Bluetooth 5.0, True Wireless Stereo, & Bone Conduction Technology”

Blade is the world’s thinnest bone conduction speaker. This device allows you to listen to music, follow podcasts, have individual phone conversations or conference calls, and even enjoy an amazing experience of the sound of your games, videos or films played on your device. Using bone conduction technology, this speaker turns sound into a mechanic vibration of different frequencies, leveraging the effects of the different materials on top of which it is placed and used. It delivers a high sound volume, being 4 to 5 times louder than the average cell phone speakers’ volume. Put Blade on top of anything and experience a DIY customizable experience of sound!

Specs Color: gray

Materials: plastic, metal

Dimensions: 3.35″ x 1.97″ x 0.51″

Chipset: Bluetooth 5.0, support TWS

Frequency range: 20Hz-20KHz

Output power: 3W

Embedded high sensitive microphone

Bone conduction converter: support MP3/AC3/AAC/WAV

FM radio

Charging: 5V 400mA

Type-C port

Working time: 4 hours

Standby: 240 hours

Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty

Blade Bone Conduction Speaker

