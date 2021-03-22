BlackShark 4 specifications revealed

The new BlackShark 4 smartphone will be made official tomorrow and now the handsets specifications have been revealed ahead of the official launch.

The handset will come with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display, the exact resolution is not known as yet although we would expect it to be FHD+.

The BlackShark 4 will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and it will come with a 4500 mAh battery and fast charging.

The amount of RAM is not known as yet although we are expecting 8GB and 12GB options, the handset will be made official at a press event tomorrow.

The picture above is of the handset, it was posted along with an audio review of the device by DxOMark, you can see more details on the review below.

Source DxOMark, GSM Arena

