Black Shark 2 smartphone gets Android 10 updated

By

Black Shark 2

Black Shark have announced that they are releasing the Android 10 software update for their Black Shark 2 smartphone.

The update is being released as JOYUI11 which is based on Android 10, it is being rolled out in phases and will take a few days to reach everyone.

The update will be rolled out from today and it will be released to everyone as an over the air udpate by the 6th of May 2020.

