Black Friday Deal: Invest in Your Family’s Long-Term Health with VIOMI Smart Water Purifiers

Let’s be honest — most of us don’t think twice before turning on the tap. But in many parts of the U.S., the water flowing out of that faucet might contain more than we expect — PFAS “forever chemicals,” traces of lead, even microplastics. These invisible contaminants pose long-term health risks, turning every sip from the tap into a potential worry. Bottled water sounds like an easy fix, until you realize how much plastic waste and money it adds up to over time.

This year, as an industry-leading technology company in home water solutions, VIOMI wants to redefine your relationship with water. Just in time for Black Friday, the company is offering major discounts on its AI Water Purifier VORTEX Series V6, V8, and MASTER M1 — up to 50% off — combining high-end purification tech with the idea that clean water shouldn’t be a luxury, but a daily essential.

The VIOMI VORTEX V6, looks compact but works like a powerhouse. It uses a 9-stage reverse osmosis system, tested by SGS and certified to NSF/ANSI 372, 53, and 42 standards, effectively removing PFAS, lead, and other contaminants at a precision of 0.0001μm. It’s tankless, which means it saves up to 65% of under-sink space, and the smart LED faucet gives you a quick visual cue when it’s time to change the filters — no tools, no hassle. With a 3:1 pure-to-drain ratio and a long filter lifespan ( 4 years for the RO filter and 2 years for the PCB filter), your replacement cost is remarkably low, making clean water incredibly affordable over time.

For bigger households, the VORTEX V8 steps it up. It can deliver a 6 oz glass of purified water in about six seconds, thanks to its 800 GPD flow rate. Like the VORTEX V6, it features 9-stage filtration and SGS-certified contaminant reduction — up to 99.6% PFOS/PFOA removal, plus lower levels of chlorine, heavy metals, and microplastics. The VORTEX V8 includes an extra PCB filter in the box, providing many households up to four years of hassle-free operation before needing to purchase replacements. Simple, powerful, and space-efficient under most sinks, it’s built for both speed and sustainability.

If you’re after more than just purity, the M1 from VIOMI’s “MASTER Series” adds a touch of refinement. Its powerful 9-stage filtration first removes over 99% of contaminants like PFAS, lead, and microplastics. Then, it infuses the water with essential minerals, creating a clean, refreshing taste for daily hydration. The smart touch-screen faucet displays real-time water quality and filter life, making hydration feel high-tech and effortless.

The Black Friday sale runs from November 20 to December 1 (PST), with November 28 and December 1 being the biggest deal days. Discounts reach up to 50% off, and all models are available exclusively on Amazon U.S.

Founded in 2014 and listed on NASDAQ in 2018 (VIOT), VIOMI has spent the past eleven years rethinking home water technology. The company has accumulated over 7,200 patent applications, including more than 3,000 invention patents, and was named one of China’s Top 500 Most Valuable Brands with a valuation of $2.2 billion. Its mission — “AI for Better water” — is backed by innovation, sustainability, and design that fits modern life.

Because when it comes to your family’s health, clean water isn’t just another appliance upgrade — it’s peace of mind, one glass at a time.



