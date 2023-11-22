70mai Black Friday car dash camera 20% off SALE!!

If you are searching for a 4K dashboard camera, the 70mai Dash Cam 4K A810 stands out as a cutting-edge option for drivers seeking enhanced security and clarity on the road. If you’re in the market for a reliable dash cam, the 70mai A810, particularly with its A810-2 HDR rear camera bundle, is a choice worth considering.

70mai Dash Cam 4K A810（A810-2 HDR rear cam bundle)

Sale Price : $143.99

Amazon70mai Store

Sony Starvis 2 IMX678 Sensor and HDR Algorithm:

Advanced Day and Night Vision: The Sony Starvis 2 IMX678 sensor, renowned for its sensitivity and clarity, takes the A810’s performance to new heights. This sensor ensures that both daytime and nighttime footage are captured with exceptional detail, surpassing standard dash cam capabilities.

HDR Dual-Channel Recording:

4K Front and 1080P HDR Rear Camera: This setup marks an industry milestone as the first 4K front dash cam paired with a 1080P HDR rear camera. The dual-channel recording provides comprehensive coverage of both the road ahead and behind, which is essential in documenting incidents like rear-end collisions.

Ultra HD 4K Resolution:

Supreme Clarity: The 4K resolution powered by the Sony Starvis 2 IMX678 sensor brings a new level of detail to dash cam footage. This ultra-high resolution makes it easier to capture critical details like license plates, street signs, and other vital evidence, even at a distance.

MaiColor Vivid+ Solution (MVS):

Enhanced Footage Quality: 70mai’s exclusive MVS technology is a significant advancement in image processing. It fine-tunes the footage for optimal exposure balance, color accuracy, and stability, particularly in challenging lighting conditions such as driving at dusk or dawn, or under streetlights.

70mai Night Owl Vision:

Superior Low-Light Performance: The F1.8 large aperture is a standout feature for night recording. It allows more light into the sensor, significantly improving the quality of recordings in low-light conditions. This means clearer, more detailed footage during night drives, providing an extra layer of security.

You will be pleased to know that the 70mai Dash Cam 4K A810 is currently available at a discounted price of $143.99, down from its original $179.99. This 20% discount makes it an even more attractive option for those seeking high-quality dash cam technology without breaking the bank.

The 70mai Dash Cam 4K A810 is a flagship dash cam offering a robust and reliable choice for drivers looking to enhance their vehicle’s security and record their journeys with exceptional clarity. Its combination of advanced sensor technology, dual-channel recording, and night vision capabilities makes it a standout option in the dash cam market.

70mai Dash Cam Omni (128G Version)

If you need a reliable and advanced vehicle dashboard camera, the 70mai Dash Cam Omni (128G version) might just be what you need. Renowned for its unique 360 degree rotating design with AI motion detection and Vehicle Security Guard technology, the Omni vehicle dash cam has quickly become a favorite among drivers.

Sale Price : $159.99

Amazon70mai Store

360° Rotating Dash Cam:

Innovative Design: The 70mai Dash Cam Omni sets itself apart as the first-ever dash cam with a complete 360° rotation capability. This groundbreaking design provides a panoramic view of the surroundings, eliminating blind spots typically found in traditional dash cams.

AI Vehicle Security Guard:

Advanced AI Motion Detection: The self-developed AI detection algorithm is finely tuned to identify suspicious behaviors around the vehicle during parking. This feature directs the camera to pivot towards any detected movement, activating emergency recording and emitting a warning light for enhanced security.

Superb Night Vision:

Enhanced Low-Light Performance: The F1.5 Large Aperture and the new PureCel Plus-S HDR technology combine to offer superior performance in low-light conditions. This feature significantly reduces noise and enhances image clarity, making it highly effective in varying light environments, like exiting tunnels.

High Frame Rate for Clarity:

60FPS Dynamic Vision: The enhanced 60 FPS frame rate is a critical feature, particularly effective in reducing motion blur. This is crucial for capturing clear images of moving objects, like license plates, even at high speeds.

Smart Voice Control:

Hands-Free Operation: With the smart voice control feature, you can effortlessly command the dash cam to take photos, record emergency videos, or change recording directions, all without taking your hands off the wheel. This contributes to safer driving practices and enhances user convenience.

Currently, the 70mai Dash Cam Omni is available at an attractive discount of 20%, priced at $159.99, down from its original $199.99. This makes it an even more appealing choice for those looking for a high-quality dash cam without a hefty price tag.

The 70mai Dash Cam Omni offers a comprehensive set of features designed to enhance your driving experience and provide peace of mind. Its combination of 360 degree recording, AI Vehicle Security Guard and convenient app control makes it a top contender in the dash cam market.

70mai Dash Cam A500S (A500S-1 rear cam bundle)

Are you in the market for a vehicle dashboard camera that combines high-quality features with affordability? The 70mai Dash Cam A500S, particularly the A500S-1 rear cam bundle, is a product that might just meet all your needs. This dash cam has been trusted by over 500,000 drivers globally, and here’s why it could be the right choice for you too.

Sale Price : $69.99

Amazon70mai Store

Affordable All-Round Performance:

The 70mai Dash Cam A500S strikes a balance between affordability and functionality. It’s designed for drivers seeking a comprehensive dash cam solution without stretching their budget.

Dual-Channel Clear Recording:

Superior Front and Rear Coverage: The front camera offers 2.7K Ultra Full HD recording, while the rear camera provides 1080P quality. This dual-channel setup ensures detailed coverage of both the front and rear of the vehicle, which is particularly useful in resolving disputes in rear-end collisions.

Enhanced Night Vision:

70mai Night Owl Vision: The A500S utilizes advanced image-processing algorithms, including 3D DNR (Digital Noise Reduction) and WDR (Wide Dynamic Range), to enhance night-time recordings. These technologies work in tandem to deliver a night vision quality that is 2.5 times clearer than standard 1080P.

24H Smart Parking Surveillance:

Continuous Monitoring: Even when the vehicle is parked, the A500S continues to monitor its surroundings, providing peace of mind that your vehicle is protected around the clock.

Built-in GPS Functionality:

Real-Time Data: The integrated GPS monitors and records real-time trip data, which can be crucial in the event of an accident.

Efficient Time-Lapse Recording:

Space-Saving Feature: The time-lapse function condenses every 30 minutes of footage into a 1-minute video, significantly saving memory card space without missing vital moments.

Loop Recording for Continuity:

Seamless Footage Management: The loop recording feature ensures continuous coverage by overwriting older footage, preventing the memory card from becoming full and eliminating the need for manual deletion.

Convenient App Control:

Wireless Connectivity: With its built-in WiFi, the A500S connects seamlessly to the 70mai App. This allows users to check recordings, download footage, and take real-time photos directly from their smartphones.

Versatile Memory Card Support:

Broad Range Compatibility: The A500S supports microSD cards from 16G to 128G, offering flexibility in storage options based on the user’s needs.

Currently, the 70mai Dash Cam A500S is available at a discounted price of $69.99, down from its original MSRP of $87.99. That’s a significant saving of 20.46%, making it an even more attractive option for those seeking a quality dash cam without a hefty investment.

The 70mai Dash Cam A500S is more than just a dashboard camera; it’s a comprehensive solution for your in-car security needs. Its combination of high-resolution recording, advanced night vision, and smart features make it a compelling choice for anyone looking to enhance their driving experience.

70mai Dash Cam A800S (A800S-1 rear cam bundle)

In the ever-evolving world of vehicle dashboard cameras, the 70mai Dash Cam A800S stands out as a remarkable blend of advanced technology and user-friendly features. With its compelling combination of 4K Ultra-HD image quality and dual-channel recording, this camera is not just an accessory but a necessity for the safety-conscious driver. Let’s explore the features that make the A800S a standout choice.

Sale Price : $99.99

Amazon70mai Store

70mai Flagship Dash Camera :

The 70mai Dash Cam A800S represents the pinnacle of 70mai’s dash cam technology, offering top-tier features and performance for discerning users.

4K Ultra-HD Image Quality:

Advanced Lens System: The A800S is equipped with seven layers of high-quality glass lenses, ensuring superior image clarity. The F1.8 aperture allows for more light intake, enhancing image quality in various lighting conditions.

The A800S is equipped with seven layers of high-quality glass lenses, ensuring superior image clarity. The F1.8 aperture allows for more light intake, enhancing image quality in various lighting conditions. Sony IMX415 Sensor: This sensor is renowned for its rapid frame processing capability, which translates to images that are not only clearer but also more vivid. It’s particularly effective in capturing finer details that are essential in the event of an incident.

Dual-Channel Front and Rear Recording:

High-Resolution Coverage: With a 4K Ultra-HD front camera and a 1080P rear camera, the A800S offers comprehensive coverage of both the front and rear views of your vehicle.

Enhanced Night Vision:

70mai Night Owl Vision: This feature combines an F1.8 aperture lens with advanced 3D DNR (Digital Noise Reduction) technology. Together with a smart AI algorithm, it effectively reduces image noise, resulting in clearer and more detailed footage even in low-light conditions.

Built-in G-Sensor for Safety:

Automatic Recording in Emergencies: The built-in G-sensor in the A800S is designed to detect unusual motion or impacts. Upon sensing such events, it automatically initiates recording, ensuring that crucial moments are captured without any manual intervention.

Currently, the 70mai Dash Cam A800S is available at a discounted price of $99.99, down from its original $139.99. This 28.57% discount makes it a more accessible option for those seeking top-tier dash cam technology. The 70mai Dash Cam A800S is more than just a recording device; it’s a sophisticated blend of safety, technology, and peace of mind. Whether you’re navigating busy city streets or cruising on the highway, the A800S offers the assurance and clarity you need on your journey.

70mai Dash Cam M300

For those just beginning their journey with dashboard cameras, the 70mai Dash Cam M300 emerges as a perfect entry-level choice. Combining essential features with a compact design, the M300 is an ideal companion for drivers seeking an affordable yet reliable dash cam. Let’s dive into what makes the 70mai Dash Cam M300 a great beginner’s choice.

Sale Price : $33.59

Amazon70mai Store

Compact and Beginner-Friendly:

Easy to use: The 70mai Dash Cam M300 is specifically tailored for those new to the world of dash cams. Its compact size and user-friendly interface make it the ideal choice for beginners looking for their first drive capture device.

High-Quality Image Capture:

3-Megapixel Camera: Despite its entry-level positioning, the M300 boasts a 3-megapixel camera, providing clear and detailed footage. This resolution ensures that important details like license plates and street signs are captured clearly.

Enhanced Safety Features:

G-Sensor for Automatic Recording: The built-in G-sensor in the M300 detects unusual motion or impacts, such as during an accident, and automatically starts recording. This ensures that critical moments before and after an incident are captured without needing manual intervention.

Stable Low-Light Performance:

3D Noise Reduction and WDR Technology: The M300 is equipped with 3D Noise Reduction and Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) technologies, enhancing its performance in low-light conditions. These features work together to reduce image noise and balance the lighting, ensuring clear recordings at night or in dim environments.

Efficient Time-Lapse Recording:

Space-Saving Video Capture: The time-lapse feature compresses extended recordings into shorter video clips. This not only saves memory space but also makes reviewing long-duration footage more convenient.

Convenient Loop Recording:

Continuous Coverage: Loop recording allows the M300 to overwrite older footage automatically with new recordings. This means the dash cam never runs out of storage space, ensuring continuous coverage without the need for manual file management.

User-Friendly Interface:

Built-in LED Indicator: The M300 comes with a built-in LED indicator that provides quick and easy status updates on the dash cam’s functioning.

Currently, the 70mai Dash Cam M300 is available at a discounted price of $33.59, down from the original $41.99. This 20% discount makes it an even more appealing option for those new to dash cams or looking for a budget-friendly choice. The 70mai Dash Cam M300 is a testament to the fact that you don’t need to break the bank for quality dash cam features. Whether you’re a new driver or simply looking for an affordable, reliable dash cam, the M300 is a choice worth considering.



