Biostar X670E Valkyrie gaming motherboard launched

Biostar has launched a new addition to their range of gaming motherboards this week in the form of the X670E Valkyrie, designed to support all the latest AMD AM5 Ryzen 7000 processors. The new X670E VALKYRIE ATX motherboard features support for DDR5 RAM memory as well as PCIe 5.0, and PCIe 5.0 M.2 storage and features the companies signature 22-phase power design and Digital PWM technology. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“BIOSTAR has also given extra attention to its choice of inductors and capacitors, sticking to the highly efficient and reliable Super Durable Choke & Solid Capacitors that perform exceptionally well with their proprietary 105 A Dr. MOS technology. Furthermore, great features like Tough Power Connectors and Iron Slot Protection, M.2 cooling protection, and Moisture-proof PCB add a layer of extra durability to the system for long-lasting performance.”

BIOSTAR X670E Valkyrie gaming motherboard

– Supports Ryzen 7000 series processors (AM5)

– AMD X670E Chip Architecture

– Supports DDR5 Memory

– Support AMD EXPO™ Technology (Extended Profiles for Overclocking) & XMP

– 22 Phase & 105A Dr.MOS Power Design

– 2 PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, 1 PCIe 4.0 x16 slot

– 6 SATA3, 2 M.2 (PCIe Gen5 x4), 2 M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4)

– Graphics Output Options: HDMI 2.1 & Display 1.4

– 1 Rear USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C, 9 Rear USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A

– Realtek® ALC1220 7.1 CH HD Audio Codec, Gold Audio Caps

– Intel® I225V 2.5G Ethernet LAN Chip

– Supports SMART BIOS UPDATE button & SMART BIOS UPDATE USB port

“The X670E VALKYRIE motherboard carries ample connectivity and expansion capability with prominent features like USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C, HDMI 2.1 & Display 1.4 in the rear I/O panel making it highly versatile for any user preferences. Additionally, the 2 new PCI-E 5.0 x16 Slots provide the best support for any latest power-hungry graphics card engineered to extract maximum performance for gaming and intense graphic workloads. The X670E VALKYRIE motherboard is also supported by BIOSTAR’s SMART BIOS Update function, allowing users to keep their BIOS updated without hassle.”

“To conclude, The X670E VALKYRIE motherboard is the best AM5-based motherboard in the market for gamers, content creators, or even tech enthusiasts looking to build their next beastly computer that will be the envy of their rivals.”

Source : Biostar



