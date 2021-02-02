New BioStar Intel H510 Series motherboards unveiled

BioStar has introduced its new range of Intel H510 Series motherboards this week specifically created to be powered by the latest Intel 11th gen Rocket Lake-S processors. Two Micro-ATX models motherboards have been announced in the form of the H510MH/E 2.0 and the H510MX/E 2.0 designed for businesses and casual use, says BioStar. Both motherboards are based on Intel’s H510 single chip architecture and are equipped with 2x USB 3.2 (Gen1) ports, 4x USB 2.0 ports, together with the ALC897 chipset which powers the 4x Audio output ports provided in both motherboards, capable of outputting 7.1 channels of audio.

“Equipped with all the essential features, the new H510 series comes from an immensely popular lineage of motherboards from BIOSTAR used all over the world in many offices that combine cutting edge technology with proven durability for smart business solutions. Designed to optimize any professional workflow, the H510 series motherboards bring the latest technology for users like PCIe 4.0 and WiFi 6 optimized to perfection with the protection and stability of BIOSTAR’s proprietary Super Hyper PWM technology. Both motherboards support dual-channel DDR4 memory, optimized to run up to 64 GB and a maximum clock speed 2933 MHz.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by BioStar, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Tech Power Up

