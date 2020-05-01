Biostar Intel 400 series motherboards introduced

BioStar has introduced a range of new motherboards equipped with the Intel 400 series chipset enabling them to run the latest 10th generation Intel processors. The flagship motherboard range includesthree new additions to the Racing Z490 range, the Racing Z490GTA EVO, Racing Z490GTA and the Racing Z490GTN. More information on each motherboard in the range is detailed below. For full specifications pricing and availability jump over to the official BioStar website.

RACING Z490GTA EVO and RACING Z490GTA

The RACING Z490GTA EVO and RACING Z490GTA are ATX motherboards, built on the Intel Z490 platform to support the latest 10th Gen processors. With its unique RACING design language and glorious RGB light effects, these two motherboards are ready to fit any modern PC build with style and grace only a BIOSTAR motherboard can have. The RACING Z490GTA EVO and RACING Z490GTA motherboards come with some of the most anticipated upgrades such as the capability to run up to 128 GB of RAM and PCIe M.2 (32 Gb/s) with support for Intel Optane memory and the RACING Z490GTA EVO motherboard features an industry first 16-phase PWM design capable of delivering extremely efficient hardware power regulation and ensures longer component lifespan.

RACING Z490GTN

The Z490 series also has the new RACING Z490GTN, the mini ITX sibling of the RACING Z490GTA EVO and the RACING Z490GTA motherboards, also equipped with some of the latest and greatest features packed into a small sleek form factor, it is undoubtedly a great choice for consumers looking for a build with a smaller footprint but still retain the highest performance and reliability. Additionally, the Z490 series comes with a new BIOS interface with an EZ mode to make on the fly adjustments to the system painless and intuitive and has the capability to overclock the memory modules up-to 4400+ of boost clock speeds.

RACING B460GTA and RACING B460GTQ

BIOSTAR also has the B460 series motherboard range which includes the RACING B460GTA and the RACING B460GTQ, for consumers looking for a great mid-range, reliable motherboard. BIOSTAR’s B460 series is a great choice with exceptional build quality and premium features for gamers and content creators looking to upgrade their systems with the latest tech specs.

H410MHG and H410MH

The BIOSTAR H410 series comes with two new models the H410MHG and the H410MH motherboard designed towards the office and the business side of the user base with functions and features designed towards work efficiency, high reliability and data security. The H410MHG and the H410MH are two of the best bangs for buck motherboards you can pick up in 2020 and come with the promise of exceptional performance and high level reliability.

Source :TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals