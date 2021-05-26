BioStar B560M-Silver motherboard unveiled

Biostar has introduced a new addition to its range of motherboards in the form of the B560M-SILVER, designed to run Intel 11th gen Rocket Lake-S processors. The motherboard is based on the Intel B560 chipset and offers a great choice for casual gaming and content creation says BioStar.

The motherboard offers users an array of the technologies including, PCIe 4.0 support and WiFi 6, and the board supports up to 128 GB of DDR4 Memory on dual-channel 4 DIMM slots with a boost clock speed that can reach 4000+(OC) when overclocked. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Biostar, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“The motherboard is designed for all purposes, handling all the best hardware in many performance-heavy tasks. Powered by BIOSTAR’s Digital PWM technology, it drastically increases system efficiency and hardware reliability and has faster transient performance. Features like Dr. Mos help users set up smooth overclock values while BIOSTAR’s proprietary Tough Power Connectors ensure the stability and reliability of the power supply.”

