New ASUS ExpertBook P5440FA laptop with BIOS-SHIELD Technology unveiled

ASUS has this week unveiled its new ASUS ExpertBook P5440FA laptop designed for enterprise and business applications. Enabling users to manage PCs remotely while adding extensive security capabilities to each endpoint. The ASUS ExpertBook P5440FA-54-SHD business laptop is the first model within the ExpertBook P-Series range to includethe BIOS-SHIELD technology, ASUS explains more about BIOS-SHIELD.

“Data has become the world’s most valuable resource. How you store it, protect it and access it may decide the success or failure of your business. That’s why we’ve taken an entirely different approach to securing and managing your data. Once a BIOS-SHIELD™ laptop is activated, the user can safely connect to the internet and have full access to our cloud enabled features with superior data protection and remote manageability.”

“With the combination of the ASUS ExpertBook P5440FA and BIOS-SHIELD service, end users will enjoy a truly native user experience while IT administrators will have the ability to manage remote PCs and leverage an additional layer of security.”

Features include:

– Remote Manageability: Businesses leveraging BIOS-SHIELD technology can also sign up for the BIOS-SHIELD Cloud Management Subscription Service1. Through the Cloud Management portal, users can securely gain access to the internet while IT administrators can remotely change access permissions, upgrade or disable access, or in the case of a lost laptop, quickly disable the device completely until it is found.

– Encrypted USB Policies: This feature allows users to leverage USB mass storage devices with transparent encryption. Encryption keys are controlled and managed by the BIOS-SHIELD service. Computers within the same organization can be allowed to exchange USB encryption keys with selective information while “foreign” computers will not be able to read or write data to the same USB device. If a user accidentally loses the USB, no other device will be able to read its content. IT administrators can also create corporate-defined policies that can block out external USB devices and prohibit Bluetooth connectivity to the OS.

– Time Machine Restoration: Should an end user accidentally click on a malicious link and trigger a virus, this feature allows the user to restore their hard drive to a previously stored snapshot2.

– Secure Browser: This feature provides a browser that runs outside of the domain OS and can be fully managed and controlled independently from the Windows OS. The Secure Browser container runs in parallel with the Windows OS.

Source : BIOS-SHIELD : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals