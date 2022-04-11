Biohacker embeds contactless payment chip under skin

Biohacker Patrick Paumen has recently added a new microchip implant to his ever-growing array of enhancements which now total 32 bio implants which now includes a contactless payment chip allowing him to easily and conveniently pay for items without the need to use a smart phone or wallet.

“Mr Paumen describes himself as a “biohacker” – someone who puts pieces of technology into his body to try to improve his performance. He has 32 implants in total, including chips to open doors and imbedded magnets” – “Technology keeps evolving, so I keep collecting more,” he says. “My implants augment my body. I wouldn’t want to live without them,” he says.” – “There will always be people who don’t want to modify their body. We should respect that – and they should respect us as biohackers” writes the BBC website.

Biohacker contactless payment chip

“This is because the 37-year-old doesn’t need to use a bank card or his mobile phone to pay. Instead, he simply places his left hand near the contactless card reader, and the payment goes through. “The reactions I get from cashiers are priceless!” says Mr Paumen, a security guard from the Netherlands. He is able to pay using his hand because back in 2019 he had a contactless payment microchip injected under his skin. “The procedure hurts as much as when someone pinches your skin,” says Mr Paumen.”

Source : BBC

