New Billie Eilish Documentary premiers February 26th on Apple TV+

If you are looking forward to the release of the upcoming and highly anticipated, Billie Eilish Documentary, which will be premiering on the Apple TV+ service later this month and will be available to view from February 26th 2021. You are sure to enjoy this new teaser trailer Apple has released to whet your appetite and provide a quick glimpse at what you can expect from the documentary film by R.J Cutler.

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom. From award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, the documentary offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager’s journey, at just seventeen years old, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?”

Witness the incredible rise of Billie Eilish in “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” as she tours and records the album that changes her life. Watch in theaters and on Apple TV+ February 26th 2021

“The documentary is from Apple Original Films, in association with Interscope Films, Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media. Directed by R.J. Cutler and starring Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, Maggie Baird, and Patrick O’Connell as themselves.”

Source : Mac Rumours : Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals