Flectr Zero performance bike reflector makes sure your seen

Cyclists looking for a lightweight, zero drag performance bike reflector may be interested in the new Flectr Zero design made available via Kickstarter. Designed by the Outsider Team early bird pledges are now available from €15 and worldwide delivery is expected to take place before the end of the year.

“Most advanced reflector technology – stunningly glowing when hit by car headlights. A low profile to avoid drag & no weight. That´s FLECTR ZERO.Ride safer within minutes. Simply mount this ingenious reflector within a few minutes. As single reflector (standard in many countries), or with full reflective power as double set.”

“Create an agile wheelset that instantly translates your momentum into speed and save rotating masses with this reflector weighing only 0.6 grams.”

Features of the Flectr Zero performance bike reflector :

– High-grade microprismatic retro-reflection technology

– Low profile avoids air drag.

– No oscillation or noise.

– No dynamic imbalance of the wheel

– Dimensions: 58.5 mm x 22.5 mm

– Weight: 0.6 gram each

– Self-adhering, tool-free mounting

– FLECTR ZERO doesn´t comply with German STVZO and has no approval for German road traffic.

Source : Kickstarter

