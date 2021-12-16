TOOO Cycling DVR80 bike light and camera hits Kickstarter

Cyclists may be interested in a new combination bike light and camera, that allows you to record high definition video and sound. Offering a safety rearview camera specifically designed for cyclists that easily attaches to the stem of your bike seat and offers up to 9.5 hours of recording time. The bike camera is capable of recording video and audio at 1080p @ 30fps and the taillight can be seen up to 1 mile away. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $179 or £136 (depending on current exchange rates).

“TOOO CYCLING ™ DVR80 is a safety rear view camera for cyclists adaptable to all bikes seat posts on the market which films the environment behind your back when you ride and offers a fully integrated red tail tail that is visible from other road users from over 1 mile away and offers 9.5 Hours of Recording Battery Life. TOOO CYCLING DVR80 Camera & Light device provides recording of audio & video HD 1080P 30-60 FPS footage files that are automatically protected in the event of a crash thanks to its integrated technology, thus ensuring the collection of traffic accident evidence to allow for Law Enforcement & Insurance decision making.”

If the TOOO Cycling DVR80 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around every 2022. To learn more about the TOOO Cycling DVR80 bike light handle bar camera project view the promotional video below.

“No need to step down your bike to switch recording/light modes thanks to our integrated vibration motor that enables your finger tips to feel what setting you are on while riding. One single button does it all. And the main feature is the type of file format that we use with our technology that instantly saves the ongoing file at the moment of a violent crash with no loss of data and no possibility of editing the file. It is pure evidence by sound and image. “

Source : Kickstarter

