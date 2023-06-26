Loop Micro Mount minimalist yet secure bicycle phone mount

Cyclists searching for an easy way to securely hold their phone in place when cycling, may be interested in the new Loop Micro Mount bicycle phone mount launched via Kickstarter this week. Thanks to over 780 backers the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal raising four times its required goal with still 26 days remaining on its campaign.

Cycling with your phone has always been a sensible choice for navigation. Unfortunately, the alternative — cycling computers — tend to come across as dated and cumbersome. Loop understands this challenge and has responded with a solution, the Micro Mount. This subtle and practical accessory allows you to secure your phone to your bicycle with confidence, making your cycling journey safe and convenient.

Secure bicycle phone mount

Loop’s approach to crafting cycling accessories is certainly distinct. They have demonstrated this once again with their innovative Micro Mount, a phone mount unlike anything else on the market. Nevertheless, it remains true to Loop’s guiding principles, shared by all its prior products.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the original project from roughly $38 or £32 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 27% off the fixed retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Features of the Micro Mount

Here are the key attributes of the Micro Mount that makes it a perfect companion for your cycling trips:

Compact Design: The Micro Mount is small, lightweight, and strong. Its compact structure doesn’t necessitate a change in your phone case, saving you from any hassle.

Secure and Reliable: It lets you navigate safely with the assurance that your phone is secure and you’re headed in the right direction.

If the Loop Micro Mount campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the Loop Micro Mount bicycle phone mount project play the promotional video below.

Blends In: When not in use, the mount subtly integrates with your bicycle. This is Loop’s most discreet mount to date, designed to look like a natural part of your bike.

Easy installation

You will be pleased to know that the installation of the Micro Mount is a breeze. The recommended placement is in the fixed stem position. Simply follow the steps below:

Remove your stembolt and cap. Rest assured, these parts aren’t crucial to the structural integrity of your bike.

Replace them with the Micro Mount and the accompanying bolt using the provided allen key.

If you’re wondering how long this would take, you’ll be glad to know that it typically takes less than 60 seconds.

Safely read your phone screen while riding

Navigating on the go without a mount can be hazardous. Stopping frequently to check the route not only interrupts your ride but also undermines the usefulness of navigation and training apps. This is where the Micro Mount steps in.

By taking your phone out of your hands, the Micro Mount enables you to focus fully on the road. Simply put, it makes your rides safer and more efficient. And if you would like to improve your riding experience even further, investing in a Micro Mount is a sensible step.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and functionality overview for the bicycle phone mount, jump over to the official Loop Micro Mount crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



