Beyond Nordic 3L shell system for hiking, sports and exploring

Beyond Nordic has returned to Kickstarter once again to launch their new 3L outdoor shell systems comprising of a jacket and trousers. “Our shell is for spring, autumn and winter expeditions and adventures. Simply put, you can say from 15 degrees Celsius everything below. As these are outer shell garments, layer by layer is advocated when the temperature creeps down towards a cooler climate. It is also here that the garments’ breathability plays a major role in function.”

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $254 or £188. If the Beyond Nordic Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the Beyond Nordic project checkout the promotional video below.

“The BN007 (Pants) and the BN302 (Jacket) is a highly technical shell set, developed for the user with high demand on outdoor gear and it´s performance. The idea of the shell set has been in our planning from the very beginning when we started developing hiking gear 2 years ago, and the first development stage started with the first samples in December 2019. Making a high end shell set is challenging, and we have been challenged on our journey. During this development stage we have (Sorry Greta Thunberg and mother earth, may you forgive us) shipped samples across the earth 14 times in order to get the garment just as we wanted it. “

“We’re Beyond Nordic. An outdoor brand developed by hiking fanatics Patrik Tankred and Johannes Franzén, two outdoor enthusiasts with thousands of wildlife hours in their resume. We thought the industry of hiking pants was outdated, and felt the market needed something more! Better fit, cleaner design, and updated features! We collected all our favorite specs and props from famous outdoor brands around the globe, added the features we’d been missing, adapted the design to fit in today’s demands and Voila, Beyond Nordic! We will make our absolute best to answer all your questions and we will also gladly take your feedback for future product development.”

The Beyond Nordic set has been specifically designed to offer a top of the line quality set, that guaranteed (20 000 wp) to keep you dry and warm on all your upcoming adventures. For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official Beyond Nordic crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

