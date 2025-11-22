Best UGREEN Black Friday Deals 2025: Power Banks, Chargers & NAS Solutions Worth Grabbing

As Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025 approach, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your tech essentials. Whether you’re looking to stay powered up on the go or finally take control of your digital storage, UGREEN has rolled out some of its best deals of the year available on its Amazon Store US and Amazon Store UK. Known for practical design, reliable performance, and impressive value, UGREEN’s lineup of power banks, chargers, and NAS systems makes it easy to find something for every user — from casual travelers to serious tech enthusiasts.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the top UGREEN products to look out for during this year’s BFCM sale, along with what makes them stand out and how they can make your digital life simpler.

3C Power Series: Stay Charged, Wherever You Go

In a world where we rely on multiple devices every day, portable power has never been more important. UGREEN’s 3C Power Series combines sleek design with high output performance, ensuring your phone, tablet, or laptop never runs out of juice — whether you’re commuting, traveling, or working remotely.

UGREEN MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank (10,000 mAh, 25W)

If you prefer a power bank that snaps securely onto your phone without cables, the UGREEN MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank is a perfect upgrade. Designed for MagSafe-compatible devices, it attaches magnetically to the back of your iPhone for effortless on-the-go charging. The 10,000 mAh capacity provides more than enough power for a full day, while the 25W fast-charging output ensures quick top-ups when you’re on the move.

Capacity: 10,000 mAh

10,000 mAh Output: Up to 25W fast charging

Up to 25W fast charging Why it stands out: Magnetic attachment for cable-free convenience; ideal for travel, commutes, and photography

Magnetic attachment for cable-free convenience; ideal for travel, commutes, and photography Where to buy: Amazon US, Amazon UK

BFCM Price: $59.99 & £52.99

Whether you’re capturing holiday photos or navigating all day, this lightweight magnetic power bank keeps your iPhone powered without adding bulk.

UGREEN 165W Retractable Cable Power Bank (20,000 mAh)

If you’ve ever fumbled with tangled cables in your bag, this power bank is your new best friend. The UGREEN 165W Retractable Cable Power Bank features a built-in USB-C retractable cable, eliminating the need to carry extras. With up to 165 watts of output, it can fast-charge everything from a smartphone to a MacBook in minutes.

Capacity: 20,000 mAh

20,000 mAh Output: Up to 165W — ideal for laptops, tablets, and phones

Up to 165W — ideal for laptops, tablets, and phones Why it stands out: Compact design with integrated cable; perfect for travel

Compact design with integrated cable; perfect for travel Where to buy: Amazon

BFCM Price: £51.99

Whether you’re working from a café or catching a flight, it’s a high-capacity, no-hassle solution for staying powered up anywhere.

UGREEN Nexode 65W Foldable Fast GaN Charger (3-Port USB-C Plug)

For those who prefer to travel light, the Nexode 65W Foldable Fast Charger is an essential upgrade. Powered by GaN technology, it delivers efficient, cool charging from a compact, foldable design. It’s powerful enough to charge a laptop and a phone simultaneously — no bulky adapters required.

Ports: 2× USB-C, 1× USB-A

2× USB-C, 1× USB-A Output: Up to 65W total

Up to 65W total Why it stands out: Small, powerful, and ideal for home or travel use

Small, powerful, and ideal for home or travel use Where to buy: Amazon

BFCM Price: £21.10

UGREEN NASync Storage Series: Take Control of Your Data

While cloud storage subscriptions keep getting more expensive, more users are switching to personal NAS (Network Attached Storage) for private, secure, and subscription-free storage. UGREEN’s NASync series makes that transition seamless — offering easy setup, smart design, and powerful performance without the monthly fees.

UGREEN NASync DH2300 2-Bay NAS

Perfect for beginners, the NASync DH2300 is designed for anyone ready to move their files off third-party cloud platforms. It offers a simple setup process and an intuitive interface, making it ideal for home users who want a reliable local backup or a personal media server.

Storage: 2 drive bays — expandable

2 drive bays — expandable Best for: Home users and small offices

Home users and small offices Why it stands out: Affordable, easy to manage, and fully private

Affordable, easy to manage, and fully private Where to buy: Amazon US, Amazon UK

BFCM Price: $167.99 & £135.99

UGREEN NASync DH4300 Plus 4-Bay NAS

For power users, content creators, or small studios, the NASync DH4300 Plus steps things up with four drive bays, a high-performance CPU, and robust features like RAID support and media streaming. It’s built for heavy workloads, including 4K video editing and private cloud access.

Storage: 4 drive bays — expandable and RAID-ready

4 drive bays — expandable and RAID-ready Best for: Professionals and content creators

Professionals and content creators Why it stands out: High performance, scalability, and secure file access

High performance, scalability, and secure file access Where to buy: Amazon US, Amazon UK

Amazon US, Amazon UK BFCM Price: $339.99 & £287.99

Why UGREEN Is a Smart Pick This Black Friday

UGREEN’s 2025 lineup captures what modern consumers need most: efficiency, convenience, and reliability. From fast-charging power banks and compact GaN chargers to powerful NAS storage solutions, these products are built for people who expect their tech to just work — wherever life takes them.

With exclusive BFCM discounts and Amazon UK availability, there’s never been a better time to upgrade your daily tech essentials.

Final Thoughts

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or hunting for the perfect gift, UGREEN’s Black Friday deals deliver serious value without compromise. Keep an eye on the official UGREEN Amazon UK store for live prices and limited-time bundles during Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals