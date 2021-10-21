Best practices for creating a mobile-friendly website

While many company owners have adopted mobile to interact with their mobile customers, not all have a mobile-friendly website. Furthermore, after Google’s mobile-friendly upgrade, the necessity for a mobile-friendly site has never been greater.

Making your website mobile-friendly is a smart investment that will give you a leg up on your rivals, and one way to do this is to have a reliable website builder. However, the majority of website owners are concerned about how to improve their site’s mobile compatibility. We’ve enumerated some of the best practices to consider while building a mobile-friendly website to help you in the process.

You may make your site responsive in several ways. However, with so many choices, it’s easy for a beginner to get overwhelmed and make the incorrect selection or none at all.

Ask: Do I have a mobile-friendly website?

It’s possible that the designer or website builder you hired had mobile in mind while creating or updating your website. Before you spend time and money thinking about making your website mobile-friendly, look at how well it already performs.

Google has a mobile-friendly test tool. Put it in the search box. If your website isn’t mobile-friendly, you’ll also receive a snapshot of the page on a smartphone and a list of suggestions for improving the user experience on mobile devices.

Test your mobile site using Google’s mobile

If the test indicates that your site needs extensive improvement, mobile-friendly should be your first focus. So, you can enhance your website’s search engine exposure, increase visitor retention, and increase conversions.

Updating your website on mobile doesn’t need to be given the same importance if Google’s tool gives you the thumbs up. Your users’ mobile experience may yet benefit from improvements. Little things add up.

Let’s have a look at the best practices for developing a mobile-friendly website:

1. Improve your website: Mobile-First Approach

Do you ever see the same website on your desktop, as well as on your smartphone?

As mobile internet surfing has almost overtaken the desktop, designers have been forced to abandon the notion of the desktop site as the “main.” That’s why designing for mobile-first (before desktop) has been a long-standing recommended practice.

By focusing on the mobile experience, designers are urged to be constrained in their design choices. In addition to size limitations, mobile users typically engage with just one hand, making input beyond tapping and swiping more complex than on a desktop. Consider hover animations that need mouse input: if your desktop version depends too much on visual feedback, it will cause issues on mobile.

As a consequence, the mobile-first design emphasizes simplicity and usability from the start. Remember that this doesn’t mean desktop versions will be minimalist. Instead, a basic layout may be expanded upon more quickly than a complicated one.

Photos or movies created for landscape orientation may not work well for the portrait. Faces and background components may be challenging to read at tiny sizes. Also, if you build an image-heavy desktop website first, scrolling through each picture on mobile may become unnecessary.

Consider the following suggestions to avoid this from happening again.

To make your website function effectively on mobile devices, you must optimize it to be browsed vertically.

Your content must be prioritized on a mobile-friendly website. Delete distracting elements from your presentations.

You want the fewest columns possible. One column is ideal.

2. Make finding information more accessible.

Most of the time, when people pull out their smartphones, they are searching for something specific — a solution to a problem, the address of a nearby restaurant, or a contact number for customer service. Usually, they want to find the information they need as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Whenever a mobile visitor comes to your website, consider what information they are most likely to be seeking, and place that information somewhere prominent and easy to find from the mobile homepage. Additionally, think about the questions people most often ask when they visit your website. The answer to every question might not make sense to have on your mobile homepage, but make sure it’s easy to find and navigate to on a mobile device.

Use your analytics if you’re unsure what your mobile users are searching for when they visit your site. You may add Mobile Traffic to observe how mobile users interact with your website.

3. Optimize your CTA

Your customers should not be deprived of key user interface components while accessing your website via their mobile phones. Therefore you should make sure that this does not happen.

You may include those components in the call-to-action buttons to ensure that this does not happen again in the future. This will undoubtedly assist you in capturing the interest of the audience.

When it comes to using the call-to-action button on portable devices, the success of your mobile-based website will be determined by your ability to do so effectively.

Consequently, be sure to position the call to action in the most visible areas where your users will be able to notice it quickly.

4. Make your menus simpler.

Depending on the user’s choice, navigation can also become complex quickly. Although most desktop websites feature a complete header navigation bar with several primary menus and submenus, the hamburger symbol has become familiar. So, most mobile website headers consist of only the symbol and the logo.

A popular menu design is a slide-out sidebar that covers a part of the screen with navigation choices. This separates the menu from the rest of the page content while allowing the user to return to the previous screen.

Depending on the complexity of your menu, any choice may have submenus. When a user selects one of these submenus, the new list of options should replace the old menu.

Fixing the navigation bar to the screen will prevent the user from scrolling back to the top to see it. Mobile users often conceal improved navigation to concentrate on content, then expose it when scrolling back up.

Alternative navigation methods may be used instead of or in addition to conventional menus. Tabs enable users to quickly switch between content areas without having to reload the page.

5. Turn on the switch to Desktop View.

While some mobile visitors may choose to see your website on their mobile devices, others may prefer to view your website on their desktop computers.

Give them a way to do so if they choose. Let your visitors interact with your website in a way that makes sense for them by giving them the option to switch views.

6. Make your forms simpler.

Consider all of the various forms on your website. It is not an excellent strategy to ask the visitor for much information.

In its place, modify the design to make your forms as brief as possible. It’s not as much of a problem if someone fills out a form on their computer since it’s simpler to write and browse on a bigger screen. With smartphones and tablets, however, this is not the case.

Examine your forms and determine whether or not each line is required. You don’t need users’ home addresses or phone numbers, for example, if you’re attempting to persuade them to subscribe to your email list.

To convert sales, forms should not question the user about their preferred color. Get their billing and shipping information, and call it a day.

7. Don’t forget the search function.

When it comes to your menu choices, this design concept goes back to what I already said. Some of you may be looking at a menu that has 20 or 30 distinct decisions right now.

It may seem challenging to condense all of those choices onto a single page, but it is doable. Fortunately, it is possible, mainly if you include a search bar on your mobile website.

Users will be less reliant on an extensive and complicated menu due to encouraging them to search for what they are looking for. A plethora of choices will overwhelm the visitor and reduce your conversion rates.

For e-commerce websites to function correctly, this functionality must be included in the site’s web design.

8. Breakdown your secondary content

In-depth body text, product specifications, and other information are often available on desktop websites. However, since mobile sites must be concise, designers must remove or condense any non-essential material. Collapsible/expandable portions are helpful in this situation.

Making explanatory information optional using an indicator such as a triangle or plus sign that expands or exposes the concealed material is called collapsing content. While it may seem that concealing your content is a negative thing, the benefits of easier surfing aided by compelling headlines significantly exceed the risk of missing information. Toggling is another micro-interaction that invites the user to engage with the website rather than simply reading it.

Creators should save collapsing material for a below-the-header copy. Instead of stacking each other, repetitive material may be blended to cover the same area.

9. Remove any pop-ups on your site.

No one enjoys them in any format, but when you’re trying to read content on a tiny screen, and a large advertisement or pop-up covers your view of the website, it’s much more irritating.

The majority of your visitors will not bother to look for the little X that will allow them to minimize the pop-up; instead, they will click away and visit another website. To provide a good user experience, you should avoid permitting advertisements or pop-ups that obscure a website’s content entirely.

If you believe they are too essential to remove altogether, at the very least, you should deactivate them for mobile users or set it up such that a pop-up only displays after a user has scrolled below the page, rather than when they have just arrived on the page. Also, make sure that the X is large enough for them to locate and choose it readily.

10. Make speed your top priority.

Perhaps you recall the days of dial-up and the agony of waiting for web pages to load slowly. Today, however, everyone expects faster internet connections; if your website continues to operate at the sluggish pace of the past, your visitors will get impatient.

Whatever modifications you make to your mobile website, remember to keep the speed in mind.

Simplifying your design is the most effective approach to reduce your website loading time as low as possible.

Remove any big graphics or flashing lights that aren’t required. Simple websites load quicker and convert at a greater rate.

Our final advice: Mobile-friendly designs are here to stay, so start embracing them.

Mobile website surfing is the way of the future, based on how its worldwide traffic continues to increase. However, when you consider all of the constraints that design must overcome in contrast to desktop websites—the lack of space and user peripherals—it may seem a burden rather than an opportunity. These difficulties are not insurmountable, but they should not be underestimated.

Although the ideas in this article will provide you with a starting point for practical solutions to mobile-friendly website design issues, mastering them will require time and practice. Hire experienced website designers to develop a mobile-friendly website that is beneficial rather than burdensome to your visitors.

