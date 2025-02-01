Best New Planner & To-Do Apps to Try in 2025

In 2025, the world of productivity apps has evolved to offer innovative solutions that cater to a wide range of user preferences and needs. These innovative tools incorporate advanced features such as AI-powered scheduling, energy-based planning, and customizable dashboards, empowering users to optimize their time management and stay focused on their goals.

In the video below, Shu Omi showcases five exceptional planner and to-do apps that seamlessly blend groundbreaking technology with user-centric design, providing a comprehensive and tailored approach to productivity.

Lunatask: A Holistic Productivity Solution

Lunatask stands out as a comprehensive productivity suite that goes beyond simple task management. It offers a holistic approach by integrating various aspects of personal and professional life, including habit tracking, journaling, and relationship management. The app’s versatility allows users to organize their tasks using their preferred method, whether it’s a Kanban board, Eisenhower Matrix, or a straightforward priority list. Additionally, Luna Task provides a daily calendar, a scratchpad for quick notes, and a tagging system to keep ideas organized and easily accessible.

What sets Lunatask apart is its emphasis on overall well-being. By tracking habits, moods, and personal relationships, the app offers valuable insights that help users maintain a healthy balance between productivity and personal growth. For individuals seeking a comprehensive tool to manage both their professional and personal goals, Luna Task delivers a robust and well-rounded solution.

Key Features:

Multiple task management frameworks

Habit and mood tracking

Relationship management tools

Pricing: $6/month (billed annually) or $8/month (billed monthly)

BeforeSunset AI: Smarter Task Optimization

BeforeSunset AI leverages the power of artificial intelligence to streamline the planning process. Its intelligent assistant generates tasks based on the user’s goals and provides actionable suggestions for effective prioritization. The app’s auto-scheduling feature incorporates proven strategies such as “Eat the Frog” for tackling high-priority tasks first or “Quick Wins” to build momentum through smaller accomplishments.

For users who struggle with distractions, Before Sunset AI offers a unique “Oasis Mode” that creates a focused environment by combining ambient music with timers. This feature helps users maintain concentration and stay on track. If you’re seeking a tool that minimizes effort while maximizing productivity, Before Sunset AI is a compelling choice.

Key Features:

AI-driven task generation and auto-scheduling

Distraction-free workspace with ambient music

Pricing: $8/month (billed annually) or $18/month (billed monthly)

Tweek Calendar: Minimalist Planning, Maximum Clarity

Tweek Calendar offers a perfect balance between the simplicity of traditional paper planners and the convenience of digital tools. Its clean and intuitive interface allows users to effortlessly add tasks and view their week at a glance. For those who prefer a physical copy, the app also provides printable plans, ensuring that users can stay organized even when offline.

Tweek Calendar is ideal for individuals who value a straightforward and clutter-free planning experience. Its focus on simplicity ensures that users can stay organized without feeling overwhelmed by unnecessary features or complex interfaces.

Key Features:

Weekly view with a paper-like design

Printable plans for offline use

Pricing: Free, with a premium version available for $4/month

Lifestack: Aligning Tasks with Energy Levels

Lifestack takes an innovative approach to productivity by aligning users’ schedules with their natural energy levels. By integrating data from wearables and user feedback, the app creates personalized energy profiles that help users plan tasks during their peak productivity hours. It also suggests energy-boosting activities when motivation dips, ensuring that users maintain optimal performance throughout the day.

If you’re looking to optimize your schedule based on your unique rhythms and energy patterns, Livestock offers a data-driven solution that keeps you energized and focused. By leveraging advanced technology and personalized insights, this app helps users maximize their productivity potential.

Key Features:

Wearable integration for energy tracking

Personalized energy profiles

Pricing: $6/month (billed annually) or $10/month (billed monthly)

Bydesign: Where Aesthetics Meet Functionality

Bydesign seamlessly combines visual appeal with robust functionality, creating a planning experience that is both engaging and effective. Its customizable dashboard allows users to organize tasks, habits, projects, and schedules in a way that suits their unique workflow. The app also supports natural language input, making it easy to add tasks and details on the go.

With additional features like templates and online course recommendations, By Design caters to users who value a visually appealing tool without compromising on functionality. Its intuitive interface and comprehensive features make it a top choice for individuals seeking a well-rounded productivity solution.

Key Features:

Customizable dashboards

Natural language task input

Pricing: $4/month (billed annually) or $6/month (billed monthly)

Summary

As we navigate the ever-evolving landscape of productivity in 2025, these five exceptional apps offer a diverse range of solutions tailored to various needs and preferences. Whether you prioritize AI-driven scheduling, energy-based planning, minimalist design, or a holistic approach, these tools provide innovative features and user-centric experiences to help you stay organized, focused, and motivated. By incorporating these apps into your daily routine, you can streamline your planning process, optimize your time management, and achieve your goals with greater efficiency and clarity. Embrace the future of productivity and unlock your full potential with these innovative planner and to-do apps in 2025.

Source & Image Credit: Shu Omi



