Best iPhone in 2024: Which One Should You Buy?

With the release of new iPhone models in 2024, choosing the best one for your needs can be a daunting task. Apple offers a range of options, each with its own set of features and price points. The video below from Pete Matherson will help us navigate through the available models, focusing on budget, features, and user requirements, allowing you to make an informed decision.

iPhone Lineup Overview

The 2024 iPhone lineup includes the following models:

iPhone 16 Pro : The flagship model with innovative features and premium build quality.

: The flagship model with innovative features and premium build quality. iPhone 16 : A high-end device with advanced features and a more affordable price point compared to the Pro model.

: A high-end device with advanced features and a more affordable price point compared to the Pro model. iPhone 15 : The previous year’s model, offering excellent performance and features at a lower cost.

: The previous year’s model, offering excellent performance and features at a lower cost. iPhone 14 : An affordable option with a balance of features and performance.

: An affordable option with a balance of features and performance. iPhone SE: The most budget-friendly iPhone, providing essential features in a compact form factor.

Budget Considerations

When selecting an iPhone based on your budget, consider the following options:

iPhone SE : This model is the most affordable, offering essential features at a lower price point. It is an excellent choice for those on a tight budget or those who prefer a smaller device.

: This model is the most affordable, offering essential features at a lower price point. It is an excellent choice for those on a tight budget or those who prefer a smaller device. iPhone 14: If you’re looking for a balance between advanced features and affordability, the iPhone 14 is a notable option. It provides a range of features and good performance without breaking the bank.

Key Features Comparison

To help you make an informed decision, let’s compare the key features of the iPhone models:

Display Technology

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 feature advanced OLED screens, delivering vibrant colors, deep blacks, and excellent contrast. The iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and iPhone SE use LCD screens, which, while not as advanced as OLED, still provide good image quality and color reproduction.

Camera Capabilities

For photography enthusiasts, the iPhone 16 Pro is the top choice, boasting a dual-camera system with an ultrawide lens, Cinematic mode for professional-looking videos, and Action mode for smooth, stabilized footage. The iPhone 16 also offers impressive camera features, while the iPhone SE and iPhone 14 have single-camera setups that are suitable for everyday photography needs.

Battery Life and Charging

Battery life varies across the iPhone models. The iPhone 16 Pro offers the longest battery life, thanks to its efficient A18 Pro chip and optimized software. It also supports multiple charging options, including fast charging and wireless charging. The iPhone SE has a shorter battery life due to its smaller size but still supports standard charging methods.

Storage Options

iPhone models come with different storage capacities, ranging from 64GB to 1TB. For most users, 128GB or 256GB should be sufficient. However, if you store a large number of photos, videos, or apps, you may want to consider higher storage options. Keep in mind that higher storage capacities come at a premium price.

Security Features

All iPhone models feature Face ID, Apple’s secure facial recognition technology, for unlocking your device and authenticating purchases. This technology provides a convenient and secure way to access your iPhone without compromising on security.

Emergency SOS

Every iPhone model comes with the Emergency SOS feature, which allows you to quickly call for help in critical situations. This feature provides peace of mind and can be a lifesaver in emergencies.

Water Resistance

Water resistance is a standard feature across all iPhone models, providing protection against accidental spills and splashes. The iPhone 16 Pro offers the highest level of water resistance, with an IP68 rating, making it suitable for use in more challenging environments.

MagSafe Technology

MagSafe is a magnetic technology introduced by Apple that allows for easy attachment of accessories, such as wireless chargers and cases. This feature is available on newer iPhone models, including the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16.

Premium iPhone Choice: iPhone 16 Pro

If you’re looking for the best iPhone experience and have a flexible budget, the iPhone 16 Pro is the top choice. This model features a ProMotion display with a high refresh rate for smooth scrolling and responsive interactions. The durable titanium build ensures long-lasting quality, while the A18 Pro chip delivers unparalleled performance. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro comes with USB-C and USB 3 connectivity, allowing faster data transfer speeds and improved compatibility with accessories.

Buying Tips

When purchasing an iPhone, consider the following tips:

Buy from reputable sources : Purchase your iPhone directly from Apple or authorized third-party retailers like Amazon or Best Buy to ensure you receive a genuine product with a valid warranty.

: Purchase your iPhone directly from Apple or authorized third-party retailers like Amazon or Best Buy to ensure you receive a genuine product with a valid warranty. Consider refurbished options : Refurbished iPhones can be a cost-effective way to get a high-quality device at a lower price. However, make sure to buy from trusted sources and verify that the device comes with a warranty.

: Refurbished iPhones can be a cost-effective way to get a high-quality device at a lower price. However, make sure to buy from trusted sources and verify that the device comes with a warranty. Determine your essential features: Before making a purchase, identify the features that are most important to you, such as camera quality, battery life, or storage capacity. This will help you narrow down your options and ensure you get the best value for your money.

Upgrade Advice

If you currently own an older iPhone model, such as the iPhone 11 or earlier, upgrading to the iPhone 15 or iPhone 14 can provide significant improvements in performance, camera quality, and overall user experience. However, if you’re satisfied with your current device and it still meets your needs, there may not be a compelling reason to upgrade. Alternatively, if you’re open to exploring other smartphone options, consider switching to an Android device. Android phones offer a wide range of features, customization options, and price points, which may better suit your preferences and needs.

General Advice

When selecting an iPhone, keep the following general advice in mind:

Choose the right storage size : Ensure you choose an iPhone with sufficient storage capacity to accommodate your apps, photos, videos, and other data. Running out of storage can be frustrating and limit your device’s functionality.

: Ensure you choose an iPhone with sufficient storage capacity to accommodate your apps, photos, videos, and other data. Running out of storage can be frustrating and limit your device’s functionality. Focus on essential features: Don’t get caught up in unnecessary upgrades or features that you may not use. Instead, focus on the features that matter most to you and provide the best value for your money.

Ultimately, the best iPhone for you in 2024 will depend on your individual needs, preferences, and budget. By carefully considering the factors outlined in this guide and evaluating your priorities, you can make an informed decision and select the iPhone that will provide you with the best user experience and value for your money.

