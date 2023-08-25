5 Best AI image upscaler apps and services 2023

The allure of watching AI art generation services such as Midjourney, Stable Diffusion and others bring to life creative art visions is nothing short of mesmerizing. Creating AI artwork is extremely fun and rewarding, although if you would like to print any of your designs out to hang on the walls of your apartment or house, you will need to upscale the image so that it doesn’t look blurred or pixelated when you print it at larger sizes. Image upscalers provide an easy way to transform a small image into a poster, maintaining its clarity and resolution.

In the ever-evolving world of technology, upscaler AI tools have emerged as a game-changer in the realm of image enhancement. These tools have revolutionized the process of upscaling images, making it not only easier but also more efficient. Among the plethora of options available, five stand out as the best image upscalers so far this year according to a handy overview created by Elegant Themes.

HitPaw Photo upscaling software

A program compatible with both PC and Mac, has carved a niche for itself in the market. It upscales images without compromising on quality, making it a favorite among users. The program works on various types of photos and even includes a face enhancer.

HitPaw Photo Enhancer is an image upscaling and enhancement software that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the quality of low-resolution images. It is a freemium software that is available for Windows and macOS. While a free version is available, the paid plans, starting at $35.99 per month, offer a more comprehensive suite of features and currently has a 50% off discount for a limited time allow you to tested out for only $17.99.

Best image upscaler apps

Upscale Media

If you are looking for something a little more mobile you might be interested in Upscale.media, an online tool and mobile app available for Apple and Android devices. This tool not only enlarges images but also enhances them in various file formats. Upscale.media is an AI-powered image upscaling and enhancing tool that can automatically upscale images in a matter of seconds. It is a free online tool that can be used by anyone, regardless of their technical expertise.

Upscale.media works by using a deep learning algorithm to analyze the image and identify the underlying patterns and textures. It then uses this information to reconstruct the image at a higher resolution, filling in the missing pixels with realistic detail. The free version processes one image at a time, while premium plans, starting at $40 per month, allow for multiple images to be processed simultaneously.

Gigapixel AI

Gigapixel AI, another top contender, uses deep learning and neural networks to upscale images up to 600% without losing quality. Available on Mac and PC, it offers a free version, and the paid version comes with a one-time fee of $99. Gigapixel AI is an image upscaling software developed by Topaz Labs.

It uses artificial intelligence (AI) to enlarge images by up to 600% without any noticeable loss in quality. It offers batch processing and proprietary photo enhancement technologies to ensure a simple, efficient and powerful means to increase the original size of a photo by up to 6x. Its available for Windows and macOS. It can be used to upscale a variety of images, including photos, scans, and screenshots.

Icons 8 online upscaler

This service takes the form of an online tool that not only enlarges images but also allows for a side-by-side comparison of the original and upscaled image. With free and paid versions available, the paid plans start at a mere $9 per month. Icons 8 Smart Upscaler has been praised by reviewers for its ability to produce high-quality results with minimal artifacts. It has also been used by a number of businesses and organizations, including e-commerce companies, social media marketers, and graphic designers.

Icons 8 Smart Upscaler is a powerful and easy-to-use AI-powered image upscaling tool that can be used to improve the quality of your images. It is a good choice for anyone who wants to upscale their images without spending any money.

AVC Labs Photo upscalers tools

Last but not least, AVC Labs Photo Enhancer AI is a suite of AI-powered photo enhancer tools. It offers image upscaling, noise removal, face refinement, and more. Free and paid versions are available, with paid plans starting at $39.95 per month. Features, including:

AI Portrait Enhancement: This feature can be used to automatically enhance portrait photos by removing blemishes, wrinkles, and dark spots.

AI Color Calibration: This feature can be used to correct the color of an image to make it look more natural.

AI Background Removal: This feature can be used to automatically remove the background from an image, leaving you with a transparent background that you can use for other purposes.

AVC Labs Photo Enhancer AI is a powerful image upscaling and enhancement software that can produce high-quality results with minimal artifacts. It is a good choice for photographers, designers, and anyone who wants to improve the quality of their images.

Summary

Among these top five, HitPaw emerges as the top pick for its user-friendly interface, availability on various platforms, excellent upscaling features, and ability to batch process images. It can upscale to 2K, 4K, and 8K resolutions, making it a versatile tool for all your image enhancement needs.

In conclusion, these five image upscalers have set a new benchmark in the field of image enhancement, offering a blend of efficiency, quality, and affordability. Whether you’re a professional photographer or a casual user, these tools are sure to elevate your image editing experience to new heights.



