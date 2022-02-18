New Edition Beoplay Portal gaming headphones support PC and PlayStation

Audio specialist Bang & Olufsen have introduced a new version of their Beoplay Portal gaming headphones. Making them fully compatible with PlayStation consoles, PC computers alongside phones and tablets. The latest Beoplay Portal edition headset now includes an new wireless dongle and improved battery life offering up to 42 hours of playback on a single charge using Bluetooth and Active Noise Cancellation, 18 hours longer than the previous edition. Or 19 hours of wireless playtime with Active Noise Cancellation, and additional 7 hours when compared to the older version.

The latest Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal gaming headphones are now available to purchase priced at $500 or €500 or £450 and are available in Black Anthracite, Grey Mist and Navy.

New Edition Beoplay Portal

“Since its launch in March 2021 Beoplay Portal has become a highly awarded product, opening the doors to a new group of consumers for Bang & Olufsen. The new edition targets more platforms to strengthen our ties with the gaming community, and means we can welcome more people into the B&O family” says Dorte Vestergaard, Bang & Olufsen’s Category Director: “The combination of supreme sound, unparalleled style, and seamless connectivity makes Portal the ideal solution for the consumer who wants all use-cases covered in one headset. We are excited to be building on the initial success and continue our expansion within gaming””

“Whether gaming on PlayStation, PC or mobile, the new edition of Beoplay Portal now caters to all personal preferences with a rich audio experience and stylish design to match. The array of beamforming microphones isolates and amplifies the user’s voice while cancelling out background noise – creating a Virtual Boom Arm experience that eliminates the need for a physical one. Offering wireless 2.4 GHz connectivity for PC and PlayStation, the all-new Beoplay Portal edition expands in capabilities, and becomes the ultimate audio solution across the most popular gaming platforms globally.

Source : Bang & Olufsen

