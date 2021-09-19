BENTSAI B10 mini handheld printer prints anywhere seamlessly

The BENTSAI B10 mini handheld printer offers a small pocket sized portable printing system that can print anywhere seamlessly thanks to its wireless connection and portability. Weighing just 195g the compact printer comes with its own companion application supported by both Android and iOS devices and features Wi-Fi allowing you to print on wood, paper, cardboard, metal, curved surfaces and in places traditional printer would never be able to get to. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about what you can expect from this handheld printer.

Wireless handheld printer can print anywhere

“The revolutionary design makes printing no longer boring and confined to the business. Mini B10 is wireless with detachable design, can be operated via Wi-Fi. Lightweight and easy to carry. The ergonomic design makes it easy to use with one hand. The limitation of traditional printing inspired BENTSAI Mini B10 designed to take your logo, barcode, UPC code and other printing experiences to new horizons.”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $ 229 or £166 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 42% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

If the BENTSAI B10 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the BENTSAI B10 handheld printer project play the promotional video below.

“The perfectly sized snap-on magnetic cover protects the print head and nozzles of your printer from scratches or dents. Easily attaches to your printer using the built in magnet on the cover for a secure fit that you can open and close with the simple push of your finger. It could be more than just black and white in your industry. B10 had a good selection of colors. You now have 3 options to choose from: Lemon yellow, black and white. (You will receive the product shown as picture. Actual products color are vary from the KOLs shown due to the batch production.)”

“Smart and simple setup, no extra verification required. With PRTFOX APP, you can transmit data to the printer and edit instantly, including QR code, Barcode, Text, Picture, Icon, Expire Date, Consecutive Number and much more. Whether iPhone or Android can be connected by PRTFOX APP. When B10 is connected, you can easily complete your personal creativity in just 4 simple steps.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the mini handheld printer, jump over to the official BENTSAI B10 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

