Bentley Bentayga SUV update adds new features

Bentley has announced that it is bringing a range of new features to its SUV range with the latest version of its Bentley Bentayga SUV. The Bentayga S and Azure now feature all-wheel-steering as standard and the cars now come with new connected cars, air quality, and comfort features.

There is a new range of paint colors available including a total of seven satin paint options, plus a new Bang & Olufsen for Bentley option and a new range of 21-inch multispoke wheels which are available in three finishes.

With the exterior of the car remaining fresh, the scope for increased personalisation has been pushed even further with an additional exterior colour, seven new satin paints and a new 21” wheel option in three different finishes. Priority has been given to the driver and passenger experience with new chassis technology, new electrical architecture and additional features, including a reprofiled front radiator grille. The introduction of all wheel steering to the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase increased handling and manoeuvrability whilst also reducing the turning circle by nearly 1m. This system is now included as standard on both the Bentayga Azure and ‘S’ models, and optional on the rest of the range.

One out of every two Extended Wheelbase customers chooses the Airline Seat Specification, including Postural Adjust and Seat Auto Climate, and this world-leading technology is now available as an option on all standard wheelbase Bentaygas.

You can find out more details about the new Bentley Bentayga SUV over at Bentley at the link below, as yet there are no details on whether pricing will remain the same or if it has been increased.

Source Bentley



