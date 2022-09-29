Bentley Bentayga S and Azure get new hybrid options

Bentley is launching some new hybrid options for its Bentayga S and Azure models, both models will now be available with a new hybrid powertrain.

The new Bentley Bentayga S and Azure models will feature a new E-Motor that comes with a range of 27 miles on electric power alone.

Bentley is extending its family of luxury hybrids with the addition of two new models to the Bentayga family, each with a different focus but the same exceptional attention to detail. Customers can now choose which aspect of the Bentayga’s personality they wish to accentuate with the arrival of the new Bentayga S Hybrid and Bentayga Azure Hybrid models. The two new additions mean that 50 per cent of the complete Bentley model range – seven models out of 14 – are now available with a Hybrid powertrain.

Together, the Bentayga Hybrid’s V6 petrol engine, electric motor and new 18.0 kWh battery deliver a remarkable spectrum of performance, from the calm of near-silent, zero emission EV mode to thrilling full-throttle acceleration. The sporting design features of the Bentayga S Hybrid will surely tempt owners to exploit the full potential of its combined 462 PS. In contrast, for those customers who prioritise wellness, the Bentayga Azure Hybrid will provide an oasis of calm and serenity as they meet the challenges of their busy lives. Neither choice represents a compromise; both models are equally capable of more than 27 miles in zero-emission EV mode, and both deliver the effortless performance that Bentley owners have come to expect.

You can find out more details about these new hybrid versions of the Bentley Bentayga S and Azure over at Bentley at the link below.

