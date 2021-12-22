Bentley Bentayga Outdoor Pursuits collection unveiled

Bentley is launching some new models of its Bentayga SUV, the Bentley Bentayga Outdoor Pursuits collection.

There are a number of different versions designed for different outdoor pursuits including, angling, equestrian activities, and canine friends.

This unique collection encapsulates three of the most iconic British outdoor activities including angling, horse riding and dog walking. Represented in beautifully-inspired interiors, full of exemplary craftsmanship and bespoke detailing, the Bentayga Outdoor Pursuits collection is a celebration of the natural world in the UK.

Each Bentayga combines a number of bespoke features including a woodland embroidery scene, hand cross-stitching to the main interior stitching and a unique chrome overlay to the passenger fascia that describes each outdoor theme. The new woven wool finish to the inside of the doors, seat back pockets, grab handles and further detailing around the instrument panel adds further depth of natural textures and materials to the already class-leading interior. Sand Herringbone Tweed has been selected to complement the interior design, with natural colour harmony with both the main and secondary leathers throughout the cabin. Paint colours Havana, Cumbrian Green and Magnetic have been chosen as the ideal exterior specification colours for this country-dwelling car.

You can find out more details about the new Bentley Bentayga Outdoor Pursuits collection over at Bentley

Source Bentley

