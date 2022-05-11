Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase unveiled

Bentley has unveiled the latest version of their Bentayga SUV, the Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase, the car has been extended by 180mm.

The new Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase comes with a range of seating configurations including 4+1 and five-seat versions.

The Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) builds on the latest second-generation Bentayga, extending the wheelbase and rear cabin space by an extra 180 mm. With Body-in-White changes to the underfloor, side panels, door and roof, Bentley’s design team have ensured the lines and proportions continue to exude style and presence. This increase results in the wheelbase of the car stretching from 2995 mm to 3175 mm, with an overall length of 5322 mm. The increased length is all in the rear door, creating an exceptionally luxurious rear cabin area. With a larger cabin space than any other luxury competitor, an emphasis on wellness, and the introduction of the world’s first auto climate and advanced postural adjustment rear seat, extraordinary journeys are guaranteed.

The new Bentley Airline Seat specification is the most advanced seat ever fitted to a car, with 22-ways of adjustment and world-firsts in a new auto climate sensing system and postural adjustment technology.

You can find out more information about the new Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase over at the Bentley website at the link below.

Source Bentley

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals